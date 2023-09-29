We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day – truth is what the state wants it to be

So it is now official: a state-owned major television channel, required by its licence to ensure that its factual programmes “must not materially mislead the audience”, can broadcast blatant lies without reprimand, let alone sanction: provided, it would seem, that the lies are about British colonial policy. If that is how Ofcom interprets its regulatory duties, Netflix can relax.

David Elstein

The very existence of Ofcom, not to mention state-owned channels, indicates UK has not been a ‘free country’ for a very long time.

