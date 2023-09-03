|
Samizdata quote of the day – tortured science edition
Prior to this, in November 2018, academics at Queen Mary University of London were due to publish a study in the Lancet that found schemes like ULEZ make no difference to children’s health. It took the LEZ (Low Emission Zone), the precursor policy to ULEZ, introduced in 2008, which levied fines on lorries, buses and coaches, and examined its impact on over 2,000 children. ‘Despite… improvements in air quality, there was no evidence of improvements in the proportion of children with small lungs or asthma symptoms over this period’, it concluded. Unhappy with these findings, the mayor’s office wrote to the lead author, Professor Chris Griffiths, and asked him to change the conclusion. ‘It reads like LEZ or similar have no impact at all’, deputy mayor Rodrigues complained. Griffiths refused to budge. ‘It’s difficult to alter the sentence you refer to as it’s what we set out to look for but didn’t find’, he replied. The study was published unaltered the next day, but the deputy mayor’s intent was clear – to rewrite science to meet City Hall’s agenda.
– Fraser Myers
Shades of “Harry Read Me.”
An objective and well researched article by Fraser Myers.
It makes his recent hatchet job on Andrew Bridgen for daring to question aspects and consequences of the Covid vaccination programme look even stranger by comparison.
Here is another recent story about politicised science, from the Daily Mail:
Cambridge academics face questions over independence of report praising introduction of four-day week after emails emerge showing it was edited by council before being published
In Scotland it would be so different- here the researchers torture their data to give the politicians what they want. See for example alcohol MUP
“The study was published unaltered the next day, but the deputy mayor’s intent was clear – to rewrite science to meet City Hall’s agenda.”
Isn’t this fraud? The Mayor’s office is taking money from people based on known falsehoods.
There is a long, long history of politicians, “leaders” and people in industry and business pressuring or outright buying scientists to produce the results that they want.
If “journalists” weren’t such running dog lick spittles they’d call the powerful out over this sort of s*t everywhere.
But like the politicians who want power and control regardless of the underlying reality, our modern press is more concerned with helping them than with the truth.