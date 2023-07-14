We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

We think we are living at the dawn of the age of AI. What if it is already sunset?

“Research finds ChatGPT & Bard headed for ‘Model Collapse'”, writes Ilkhan Ozsevim in AI Magazine:

A recent research paper titled, ‘The Curse of Recursion: Training on Generated Data Makes Models Forget’ finds that use of model-generated content in training causes irreversible defects in the resulting models, where tails of the original content distribution disappear.

The Wall Street Journal covered the same topic, but it is behind a paywall and I have not read it: “AI Junk Is Starting to Pollute the Internet”.

They feed Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT vast amounts of data on what humans have written on the internet. They learn so well that soon AI-generated output is all over the internet. The ever-hungry LLMs eat that, and reproduce it, and what comes out is less and less like human thought.

Here is a foretaste of one possible future from Euronews: “AI-generated ‘Heidi’ trailer goes viral and is the stuff of nightmares” – even if I do have a suspicion that to place a video so perfectly in the uncanny valley of AI-generated content still requires a human hand.

July 14th, 2023

3 comments to We think we are living at the dawn of the age of AI. What if it is already sunset?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 14, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    The Heidi trailer is awesome 😀

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    July 14, 2023 at 3:13 pm

    I asked ChatGPT, “Will Large Language Models such as you stop working due to model collapse?” It answered,

    “Model collapse refers to a situation where a large language model like me produces repetitive or nonsensical responses, failing to generate coherent and contextually appropriate output. While model collapse can occur, it is not a definitive or inevitable outcome for large language models like the one I am based on (GPT-3.5).

    Model collapse often arises when a language model is excessively trained on repetitive or biased data, or when it lacks diverse and representative training examples. These issues can limit the model’s ability to generate diverse and meaningful responses. However, significant efforts are made by researchers and engineers to mitigate and address model collapse.

    Researchers employ various techniques to enhance the training process and model architecture to promote more reliable and coherent responses. These include careful data curation, fine-tuning on specific tasks, reinforcement learning, and regularization techniques. Ongoing research aims to improve language models’ ability to generalize, reason, and generate contextually appropriate and diverse responses.

    Furthermore, researchers and engineers continuously monitor and update large language models to improve their performance and address any potential issues that may arise, including model collapse. Regular updates and refinements help enhance the quality and reliability of the models over time.

    It’s important to note that while large language models like mine have limitations and can occasionally produce errors or inappropriate responses, they also offer tremendous value in a wide range of applications, such as information retrieval, creative writing assistance, language understanding, and many more. Continued research and development aim to push the boundaries and improve the capabilities of these models while addressing their limitations.”

  • AndrewZ
    July 14, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    The original Doctor Who title sequence used a video feedback effect that was nicknamed “howl-around”. A video camera was pointed at a screen showing the output from the camera. A light was then flashed onto the screen, creating a bright spot which quickly broke up into strange, chaotic patterns. Perhaps we should call this LLM feedback effect “AI howl-around”.

