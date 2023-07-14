|
We think we are living at the dawn of the age of AI. What if it is already sunset?
“Research finds ChatGPT & Bard headed for ‘Model Collapse'”, writes Ilkhan Ozsevim in AI Magazine:
A recent research paper titled, ‘The Curse of Recursion: Training on Generated Data Makes Models Forget’ finds that use of model-generated content in training causes irreversible defects in the resulting models, where tails of the original content distribution disappear.
The Wall Street Journal covered the same topic, but it is behind a paywall and I have not read it: “AI Junk Is Starting to Pollute the Internet”.
They feed Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT vast amounts of data on what humans have written on the internet. They learn so well that soon AI-generated output is all over the internet. The ever-hungry LLMs eat that, and reproduce it, and what comes out is less and less like human thought.
Here is a foretaste of one possible future from Euronews: “AI-generated ‘Heidi’ trailer goes viral and is the stuff of nightmares” – even if I do have a suspicion that to place a video so perfectly in the uncanny valley of AI-generated content still requires a human hand.
|
The Heidi trailer is awesome 😀
I asked ChatGPT, “Will Large Language Models such as you stop working due to model collapse?” It answered,
The original Doctor Who title sequence used a video feedback effect that was nicknamed “howl-around”. A video camera was pointed at a screen showing the output from the camera. A light was then flashed onto the screen, creating a bright spot which quickly broke up into strange, chaotic patterns. Perhaps we should call this LLM feedback effect “AI howl-around”.