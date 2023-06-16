|
Samizdata quote of the day – What have the Conservatives conserved?
It’s quite wrong to suggest that the Conservative Party has not actually conserved anything. On the contrary, it has carefully conserved the legacy of the last Labour government so that the next Labour government will be able to pick up where it left off.
– Andrew Z
|
Government spending is vastly higher, even taking account of inflation, today in 2023 than it was in 2010.
Even Margaret Thatcher did NOT reduce government spending overall – but the lady did reduce government spending as a proportion of the economy by 1990, after a terrible start in 1979 – under the terrible Chancellor Howe, who greatly increased taxation, overall, and broadly kept to the government sector pay promises of the out going Labour government. Real reductions of taxation (over all) did not happen till Nigel Lawson became Chancellor. Just as real reform of the labour market did not happen till the terrible James Prior was no longer Employment Secretary – the “compassionate One Nation Toryism” of James Prior turned out to mean MASS UNEMPLOYMENT.
The MASS UNEMPLOYMENT was due to the tax increases of Chancellor Howe (“he cut the top rate of income tax” – and almost doubled the Sales Tax VAT and greatly increased other taxes as well) and the utter failure to roll back the powers given to the unions (union power is given by Acts of Parliament, 1875, 1906, and so on) by James Prior. Nigel Lawson and Norman Tebbit did the work that Howe and Prior should have done and utterly failed to do.
Could a Nigel Lawson cut taxes today? Could a Norman Tebbit fundamentally reform the labour market now?
Most likely NOT – the Civil Service and various other unelected bodies are much more Collectivist now than they were then, but it is POSSIBLE that ministers with nerves of steel could roll back the state.
Somehow Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt do not spring to mind – but they may surprise us all yet.
Still – “bottom line” government spending has exploded, and such follies as the Covid Lockdown and HS2 can not be honestly defended.
On the cultural side…..
Suella Braverman and Kemi Bandenoch can make speech after speech denouncing the “Woke” agenda as Frankfurt School Marxism, which it is, but their speeches will have no more practical effect than Paul Marks typing this on Samizdata – not whilst such things as the Equality Act of 2010 remain the law of the land.
It is not an exaggeration to say that “Woke” (Frankfurt School Marxist) cultural policies are compulsory now – at both national and local government level.
Following socially conservative policies in relation to the culture is illegal – unlawful.
In practice being a Conservative, if that Conservative actually tries to put thoughts into action, is a crime in the United Kingdom.
I have no idea if my half brother Anthony “Tony” Marks is still alive – but he would be delighted at many of the laws and regulations that now exist in the United Kingdom.
“So you thought you beat us in 1989 when the wall came down” he might say in a mocking tone.
And I would have no real “come back”.