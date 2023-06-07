|
Samizdata quote of the day – neoliberalism edition
“Neoliberalism needs to be reconceived in the light of what we have learned about the fragility of finance and the ambitions of Xi Jinping. It needs to be enriched by being brought back into contact with rival liberal traditions that emphasize other liberal virtues beyond consumer satisfaction. But the current out-of-control demonization of neoliberalism runs the risk of turning a positive adjustment to the excesses of recent years into an excuse for returning to the disastrous policies of the 1970s.”
– Adrian Wooldridge, Bloomberg columnist($)
“Neo Liberalism” was originally a leftist sneer term for free market people – then some (some) free market people started using it to describe themselves (much in the way that “Tory” and “Whig” were originally insults – but then started to be used by people to describe themselves).
However, people who call themselves “Neo Liberals” tend to be happy with fiat money (“money” created from nothing – which only has “value” because of Legal Tender Laws and tax demands, Professor Krugman’s “men with guns”) and with using this “money” to “pay for” endless imports from the People’s Republic of China and other places.
As this system is barking mad – I would not call myself a “Neo Liberal”. It certainly has nothing to do with Free Trade – as the Classical economists understood the term – they wanted to export some goods to import other goods, not to create “money” from nothing and use it to pay for unlimited imports.
As for relying on the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship (politically there are no “independent companies” in China – they are all working for the Communist Party and death-to-the-West is their aim) for vital products – that piles political insanity on top of economic insanity.
Those Corporate types who go off to China and sing the praises of its “relationship” with the United States, United Kingdom and the rest of the dying West, might as well chant “Death to America!, “Death to Britain!” “Death to the West!” – after all that is what they are doing, they are killing off the West, so they might as well be honest and open about what they are doing.
“I will be fine – the Communist Party Dictatorship (via the “independent companies” it controls) is paying me well for selling out my own land and people, and I do not care what happens to the West in general”.
Wait Corporate Executive sweetheart – when the West falls your “friends” in the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship will not be your friends any more, and things will not go well for you.
Why are Western economies dominated by a handful of financial entities, such as the infamous BlackRock, n the first place?
Fiat money (Credit Money backed by state violence – the men-with-guns) again – the Cantillon Effect carried to an incredible extreme. Certain organisations get an advantage in access to this credit “money” – they get it before, and on better terms, than other people.
People who think this system is a good idea may call themselves “Neo Liberals” – but I can think of more accurate, although less polite, words to describe them.
The 1970s – it depends where you were.
Switzerland was well governed in the 1970s – better governed then than it is now.
As for the United Kingdom – Britain went bankrupt in 1976, most likely it will soon go de facto bankrupt again, although the breakdown may well take a much more radical form this time.
The United States – it was in decline in the 1970s, very bad decline, but it was NOT the debt ridden farce it is now.
The United States was still economically the most important nation in the 1970s – anyone who thinks that America is still the most important nation NOW is mistaking “GDP” (consumption) for the actual production of food, raw materials and manufactured goods.
The United States today is a Credit Bubble – and that Bubble economy will collapse.
There is still real production in the United States, lots of real production – lots of food, raw materials and manufactured goods. But not enough, not nearly enough, to justify the standard of living in the United States.
The standard of living in the United States is going to fall – and fall radically. And the same is true of the United Kingdom – which also still produces food, raw materials and manufactured goods, but (again) nothing like sufficient to justify the standard of living in Britain.
How will American and British society and political institutions stand up to a radical fall in the standard of living?
How will most people react to becoming, by present standards, very poor?
American and British political institutions and SOCIETY itself are much less strong than they used to be – so I suspect there is going to be lot of unpleasantness.