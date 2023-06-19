Samizdata quote of the day – artificial intelligence and optimism edition

“My view is that the idea that AI will decide to literally kill humanity is a profound category error. AI is not a living being that has been primed by billions of years of evolution to participate in the battle for the survival of the fittest, as animals are, and as we are. It is math – code – computers, built by people, owned by people, used by people, controlled by people. The idea that it will at some point develop a mind of its own and decide that it has motivations that lead it to try to kill us is a superstitious handwave. In short, AI doesn’t want, it doesn’t have goals, it doesn’t want to kill you, because it’s not alive. And AI is a machine – is not going to come alive any more than your toaster will.”

– Marc Andreessen, in an essay getting talked about, called Why AI Will Save The World. The essay is as sure to trigger the perma-doomsters on the Right as on the Left, I suspect.