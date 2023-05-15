|
Samizdata quote of the day – rule by civil service
I worry when I read stories like the business secretary Kemi Badenoch complaining that she cannot deliver her party’s manifesto plans to scrap all EU laws due to Whitehall intransigence. It makes me wonder who exactly is in charge of public policy: elected ministers or their unelected officials?
There is an attitude among senior officials that they know better than these’ here-today-gone-tomorrow’ ministers. The old dictum of ‘advisers advise, ministers decide’ seems reversed. We have unintentionally ended up with a self-propagating bureaucracy who are either averse to change, or who feel they are above the democratic decision-making process.
– Eamonn Butler
“Enter the bureaucrats, the true rulers of the Republic.”
-Senator Palpatine of Naboo
British politics has been a charade for decades. What little power is in minister’s hands is wielded by the duumvirate of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. All the other clowns sitting around the cabinet table are merely sinecure holders.
This isn’t exactly new. The show “Yes Minister” was mostly about the permanent undersecretary getting his way and the elected mininster doing as he was told.
Going back slightly further, I’ve been told during the reign of Charles II a wag satirized him the verses:
We have a pretty witty king whose word no man relies on
He never said a foolish thing, and never did a wise one.
His reply was, “My words are my own, my deeds are my ministers'”.
I suppose it wouldn’t be a good look for libertarians to start a new initiative to pack the bureaucracy with libertarians.
But if we want to play the politics game, we probably ought to.
Once, there were people who would have stuck a suitably sized boot up arrogant, entitled, featherbedded arses. Well, there’s more chance of the actual best actor winning an Obama, sorry, an oscar these days.
Political parties are a relentlessly grinding mill, which absolutely guarantee that anybody with any vestige of honour, decency, sense of duty, and thought for the country and the morrow does not get anywhere remotely close to a ministerial portfolio. Not to mention any actual ability or an IQ higher than their chromasone count.
Hells teeth, they pretty well ensure such people can’t even get on a local council.
More generally, what are still called “universities” do pretty much the same for what are euphemistically called “professions” (“the army, the navy, the church and the stage” as Gilbert & Sullivan once put it. Alas no more: “the offended, the black, the green and the virtuous” perhaps).
But what has any of this got to do with an old kulak like me? I’m responsible for the mess aren’t I?
Suppose I’d better shut up now and look forward to the gulag my betters might deign to provide. It will be far more than I deserve.
Someone finally noticed what has been going on for DECADES?
Pubic serpents over-ruling the nominal “peoples representatives?
Who da’ thunk it?
In a speech given by Norman Tebbit in the 1980s he said he had found the Civil Service very helpful. Another minister I knew said that “there was no conspiracy”. I think a lot comes down to how resolute the government is.
And given the current Tory party are a collection of wet noodles…
There’s a term for this sort of thing: a self-licking ice cream.