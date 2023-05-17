Now do Biden

This first-person account by Jim Newell of Slate is being widely quoted: “A Brief, Concerning Conversation With Dianne Feinstein”
It was about a minute later that I encountered Feinstein coming off an elevator, sitting in a wheelchair and flanked by staff. It’s been hard to find the senator since her return; she’s kept her movements mostly to the least-populated passageways and skipped luncheons and non-urgent committee hearings.
I asked her how she was feeling.
“Oh, I’m feeling fine. I have a problem with the leg.” A fellow reporter staking out the elevator asked what was wrong with the leg.
“Well, nothing that’s anyone concern but mine,” she said.
When the fellow reporter asked her what the response from her colleagues had been like since her return, though, the conversation took an odd turn.
“No, I haven’t been gone,” she said.
OK.
“You should follow the—I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”
When asked whether she meant that she’d been working from home, she turned feisty.
“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she said. “Please. You either know or don’t know.”
After deflecting one final question about those, like Rep. Ro Khanna, who’ve called on her to resign, she was wheeled away.
Senator Feinstein, who is 89, appears to have forgotten that she was in hospital with shingles for two and a half months.
The left wing journalist Mehdi Hasan tweets,
If you’re a Democratic senator and you’re not at least privately urging Feinstein to resign, and urging Schumer and Durbin to take action, you have failed the people who sent you to Congress. You’re lying to yourselves that this 👇🏽 is *okay*
He is right, but Feinstein’s is not the only photograph that could be placed below that downward-pointing finger.
Stop picking on the incompetent and unworthy! This sort of prejudice must cease!
They’re like those decrepit old farts we used to laugh at standing on that balcony at the Kremlin watching the Soviet Army march past every May Day. They just cannot even consider giving up the power and prestige of being on Capitol Hill and retiring to a few quiet years because right now, they matter. Enjoying their grandkids back home mean they are irrelevant and that is a fate worse than death. Their egos mean they have to stay. We saw it with RBG, John McCain, Ted Kennedy, and we’re seeing it now with her and Biden.
Personally I think the citizens of California thoroughly deserve having Senator Feinstein as one of their senators for life, and democrats who object should be thrown in jail for being intolerant, ageist,sexist, ableist and so forth. This is the politics they have chosen and they deserve it good and hard. 😉
While I don’t support mandatory retirement ages, if firms insist on them when cognitive sharpness is a vital matter, then I have no complaints, particularly if the age limit is in the contract. For example, in the UK and several other nations, an air traffic controller retires by the age of 60.
It is not quite the same for, say, a senator. Plenty of political figures have been able to stay on top of events and their jobs well into their 70s and 80s, but clearly there are issues. I write a bit in my day job about issues such as lasting powers of attorney. If this politician were a purely private individual, I suspect that her family and close friends would be now using LPA powers to handle issues such as financial matters.
Given what is going on with Feinstein, and probably the POTUS, it seems extraordinary that this situation can persist. The only upside is that it brings into sharp relief that these people don’t really “run” their jobs, but are puppets being manipulated by people who should know better. I cannot believe voters will ignore this much longer.
The situation amounts to elderly abuse. It is a fucking disgrace.
By the way, it turns out that a Chinese spy worked with this Senator for years.
I eagerly await the appointment of a horse to the senate.
I have to be honest… I think that a very large component of our issues with the US form of government are due to scaling issues. Back in the day, when the Constitution was written, the ratio of voters to congressional Representatives was roughly 60,000 to 1. Now? It’s roughly 800,000 to 1.
You don’t mean anything to your Representative, really. You have zero influence, unless you have backing of a significant number of that 800,000 people they’re beholden to.
This isn’t a good thing. In my humble opinion, you ought to have far fewer people to each elected representative. Yet, at the same time, were we to have the six thousand-plus representatives necessary to meet the old ratio, that’d make Congress completely unwieldly. Square that circle, if you can.
An option might be to insert another layer in between the state and federal governments, a regional one. Maintain the Federal level, but give a regional government level a say in the whole thing. That could be set up so as to be more responsive than what we have right now, where there are so many voters to each representative that everything is drastically fractionated.
I’d leave the Feinstein question solely to her voters. If they want to elect a zombie, it’s their business.
It just goes to show that the more important question is who is on the Senator’s or Representative’s staff than who is elected…
Which is entirely wrong. Not sure how you fix that; look at who Fetterman’s Chief of Staff used to work for. He’s not even from Pennsylvania.
I think that there ought to be a rule that every staff member has to be a proven resident of the district that elected the Congressman, and they have to go home at the end of the term, unable to work for anyone else in government. Ever.
A puppet with a fully functioning brain can decide, at any time, that they are not going to be a puppet any more.
That is why the bureaucracy prefer people like Diane Feinstein (who does not know where she is), John Fetterman (“elected” many months AFTER a massive stroke destroyed much of his brain) and Joseph Biden – a person who only the most powerful medications can make semi functional (and only for short periods of time).
These people do not have fully functioning brains, they can not decide not to be puppets – because they do not even know they are puppets.
Of the three, Diane Feinstein may actually have been elected (the remaining population of California are so leftist they will vote for anyone the left-hand-path, which leads to somewhere even hotter that California, tells them to vote for), the “elections” for Mr Fetterman and Mr Biden were openly rigged – but it does not matter, because the media (and the courts) do not care if American elections are rigged.
The bureaucracy, both government and corporate, loves the “election” of such people – because it humiliates the population, at least that part of the population who are not yet totally corrupted (unlike the collectivist fanatics who make up the juries in places such Washington D.C. and New York City – who take a perverted pride in convicting the innocent and finding innocent the obviously guilty).
The bureaucracy, both government and corporate, are making-a-point by having such candidates nominated and “elected”.
Kirk: The system was set up to cope with the numbers thing, it’s a federation. Unfortunately, there has been over a century of the federation sucking in huge amounts of power and control into itself. That’s not how a federation is supposed to work. History has shown again and again that centralising authority destroys a society, distributed authority allows a society to thrive.
@jgh,
No, the system was not set up “to cope with the numbers thing”. You can find references to the Founders who thought that representation ought to be around 50,000 people per Representative, while the Senate was supposed to be representing the interests of the State governments in the Federal Government. We started suborning that when we capped the number of Representatives and began direct-election of Senators.
It’s too damn big to really work, at this point. The diffusion across so many people makes it nearly impossible for the average citizen to influence his Representative effectively.
I don’t think the Founders envisioned the monstrosity we’ve grown government into, nor do I think they ever thought we’d be as big as we are.
– Feinstein has actually brought a lot of money and influence into her district over the past thirty years. I can see how her constituents were quite happy with her in the 90’s and the early 2000’s. Now she just survives on the “well-loved” aspects of her tenure, while voting the way her voters prefer.
– Personally, I want my rep to hire the best staffers possible. Placing bounds on those positions would just impede what the politician can accomplish. Decades ago, I was a short-time low staffer for a MN senator, even though I didn’t live in the district. He would have not had the benefits of my work if he could only hire certain people, and I wouldn’t have taken the job if it restricted my future possibilities.
BS. She is still a vote, and her votes go the way her constituents want them to go. It’s their choice, not Schumer’s or Durbin’s, as to who reps the state. We have elections, not party assignments.
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, individualists (i.e. the right) want the best individual to lead, collectivists don’t care who leads as long as they are a member of the collective.
Sooooo… You think that I’m being well-served by my local Congressional representation having “professional Congressional staff” with zero connection to my district and state? Is that what you’re saying? Do you not see that the proliferation of these characters is precisely the same sort of BS that you had with the various eunuchs of the court in the Byzantine and Chinese empires?
I don’t particularly care about “quality”; I care that they’re doing what I want them to be doing. Not some crazed national-level ideology they learned at some “school of government” back East.
I don’t think you get the problem, to be quite honest. The mere existence of these creatures of the night that are making hand-puppets out of our legislators is the real problem with a lot of the idiocy we have going on.
Ever wonder how those ten-thousand page bills get written, when your Congresscreature can barely string together two coherent words at the same time? Simple; it’s not them doing the work. And, if they’re not the ones doing the work, then who the hell am I voting for? Why isn’t that POS Chief of Staff for Fetterman the one running for office in Pennsylvania, out in the open?
Good Christ, it’s like you want to institutionalize the Grand Vizier methodology of governance, or something.
There should be no “professional” politicians or “staff” for them, period. Not in a representational democratic republic, not if you don’t want the powers-behind-the-throne taking over. Hell, that’s exactly what’s going on in DC, right now: Unelected bureaucrats and staffers taking over the roles that legislators and elected officials are supposed to be doing.
And, if you have the balls to say that “Well, it’s too complicated for mere mortal elected representatives to handle…”, then I’m going to point out that if that’s the actual case, then they’ve got no business taking on that much power in the first damn place.
That whole fiasco with Obamacare should have led to a wholesale sacking of everyone involved in it, from legislator to executive to the judiciary that let them get away with that travesty. Signing bills that give unelected bureaucrats extensive regulation-making authority, with no idea what’s in them? Ought to be a capital crime, for a politician. Period. “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it…” No, Nancy… That just means we need to pass you through a woodchipper.
Clear abrogation of duties as a legislator. If you have someone else writing your legislation for you because “complex”, well… Maybe that’s a sign that it’s too f*cking complex to work.
I used to work for a guy in the Army, whose rule of thumb about Operations Orders was that if it couldn’t fit onto the sleeve of a rations box in letters big enough to be read from the back of the fourth rank, then it was too complicated to work. Never saw that rule fail to hold true, and there’s probably some similar rule of thumb which should be applied to legislation and law in general. If you can’t figure out the clear meaning with a sixth-grade reading ability, then the guys who wrote it ought to be fired.
Of course, were it up to me? I’d treat being a lawyer like being a monk; you go before the bar, you’re a special class that ain’t got no right to vote, and can only advise on the law. Letting lawyers write laws is just plain stupid, putting the fox in charge of security at the henhouse. Of course they’re not going to write simple, workable laws–That’d be against self-interest and cost them money. So, they should not be writing laws at all, let alone voting on them.
@bobby b
Placing bounds on those positions would just impede what the politician can accomplish.
Isn’t that the point?
@Fraser Orr,
You get it. The less my politicians “accomplish”, the happier I am. Especially with the set of malign dolts we have running things in DC, these days.
The fact that they’ve not run Fetterman and Feinstein out of town on rails for not meeting the basic standards of cognitive functioning is a telling thing. Same with Biden, who was never all that bright or all that accomplished even in his youth.
I’m from the West Coast. I have no reason to know anything in particular about any East Coast Senator. I knew that Biden was an utter moron with zero accomplishments before I entered high school in the late 1970s. That fact ought to tell you something about him.
Well, since I’m speaking of myself, yeah, that is what I’m saying, except I’d dispute that “zero connection” part. My connection was the fact that I was hired to do a job, and I wanted to progress by doing a good job.
Constituent Services. I was specifically doing what the constituents wanted me to be doing. On the Senator’s behalf, since he had a few other duties, too.
No wondering. The hired lawyers wrote them, pursuant to direction by the Senator and staff.
Well, the job is too complicated and complex and voluminous for any one individual to handle. Ever. That’s why they get staff. Lots of staff.
Letting non-lawyers write laws results in chaos. You don’t hire plumbers to write contracts. A non-lawyer writes a murder statute and you end up banning Eskimos, because the non-lawyer’s language is so legally imprecise.
Who should be running them out of town? If you say the voters in their states, sure. Anyone else, and you’ve abrogated that whole democracy thing.
I want the freedom to vote in someone who is insane, but on my side. If some other pol then tells me “no, we don’t like your choice, try again”, that’s the stuff of revolution.
Why should we be more outraged about the inanity of a member of Congress than their constituents? It’s their business. Just makes our own members more valuable.