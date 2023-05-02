In praise of Tommy Robinson

And lo, there be pestilence in the land. And the King didst decree that all should partake of the magic potion. And then Andrew of Bridgen didst say, “All my followers are dying!” And the gods of Tory didst smite him. And then John of Campbell didst say, “Funny. All my followers are dying!” I must make haste to Bridgen by means of fibre optic cable and parlay with him. And the gods of Google didst smite him. But the Lord had spoken to Tommy of Luton – that most unpromising of his servants – and said “taketh a recording of this YouTube and uploadeth it to Telegram so that my people might hear the word of Campbell and Bridgen.” And he did. And the Lord was pleased.
Update: And the Lord did command that all his brethren didst install Telegram on their tablets of silicon that they might hear the word of Campbell and Bridgen.
“Tommy Robinson” (not his real name) has been targeted by the authorities for years – they searched and searched for something to “get him” with, and they went after him for “crimes” that are normally not prosecuted. Bit Business (essentially the same thing as Big Government these days – as they are joined at the hip via “public-private partnerships” which would have delighted Mussolini).
The, private justification, for the targeting of the person was that he represented a threat of tyranny – ironically, by the methods they used, both government and the corporations (such as the social media corporations) showed where the real threat of tyranny comes from.
Of course, it was never going to be “just Tommy Robinson” – once the precedent had been set, the authorities (both government and corporate – not that there is any real difference these days) would go after other people.
And, yes, thank you to “TR” and his team – for saving the interview of Andrew Bridgen by John Campbell (Phd).
As for YouTube Google – damn them. And the other “Woke” Corporations.
They lied endlessly and they censored endlessly – the “Woke” Corporations have blood on their hands over Covid and much else.
Tommy Robinson has been right all along and the people have hated him. Because people hate the truth.
Tommy Robinson will, I hope be remembered in the history of our country just like Wat Tyler.
And lo, the linkage hath brought forth bafflement and wroth in its refusals to procure the anticipated rewards, and sayeth to the clicker only “media is too big”, and directeth that clicker to the realm of “view in Telegram”, which produceth its own forms of pain and hellfire.
(ETA: Do I need to have a Telegram app loaded for this to work?)
Yes, Tommy Robinson was right about certain things, very obviously so. But regardless I am not particularly a fan. He is also wrong about some rather important things as well.
However I am indeed a fan of Andrew Bridgen
Telegram really makes it difficult to use…
Interview in Rumble
https://rumble.com/v2l3cfk-mr-andrew-bridgen-mp.html