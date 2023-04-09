Another excellent presentation by Perun…
Samizdata
US Grand Strategy: NATO, Alliances, & Ukraine – how alliances underpin American influence
Perry de Havilland (London) · Economics, Business & Globalization · International affairs · Military affairs
April 9th, 2023 |
5 comments to US Grand Strategy: NATO, Alliances, & Ukraine – how alliances underpin American influence
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
That’s pretty much on the money, international relations 101 presented better than most profs.
But is the “American influence” good or bad?
I have supported the United States all my life – but at this point, with the endless pushing for tax “harmonisation”, regulation “harmonisation”, “Net Zero”, and utterly evil things such as the sexual mutilation of children, a sharp distinction must be made between the United States as a country, and the American government and allied Corporations (which, due to the Credit Money Cantillon Effect have a stranglehold on the American economy). The core principles of the United State, as summed up by the Bill of Rights, are good – but the American government, and allied Corporations (watch their advisements if you doubt that they are evil), are evil.
However, this should NOT lead us to supporting a rival power – the evil (and it is evil) of the American government and allied Corporations will NOT be fixed by Mr Putin’s regime or the (even worse) Communist Party Dictatorship of the People’s Republic of China.
As for the Ukraine – it should be an independent country, neither under Moscow or under Brussels, Washington or the rest of the accursed “international community”.
“Would you accept military aid from evil powers given the current invasion by Mr Putin?” – yes I would. As Winston Churchill did in relation to the 2nd World War. Sometimes one has little choice in military matters. Stalin was the murderer of tens of millions of human beings (including in the Ukriane) – but the alliance with him was the correct military move – although that does not justify the diversion of British military equipment from the Far East to Stalin’s Soviet Union.
There were hardly any tanks or anti tank guns in the British Far East – and hardly any modern aircraft. The alliance with Stalin was the correct military move – the obsession with sending him everything (at the expense of British forces) was not.
The same is true of the United States – where the Roosevelt Administration starved the Pacific theatre of resources, under the everything-for-Stalin policy.
In the film itself there is no sign of understanding that the “rules based international order” no longer means what it used to mean. Since the start of the 1990s the term “rules based international order” has increasingly meant the various Collectivist “agendas” (such as Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030) including their “cultural aspect” (censorship and so on) – pushed both by governmental and corporate bodies (and hybrid organisations such as the World Economic Forum).
As for American prosperity being based on Free Trade – again this is NOT Free Trade as Adam Smith or the other great economists would have understood the term.
Creating endless “money” from nothing and using it to import endless consumption goods (whilst American towns and cities decay) is not what they meant by Free Trade, and it is not what they meant by prosperity.
Professor Krugman believes that “men with guns” (his term) means that the United States can just carry on doing this – creating “money” from nothing and using it to import consumption goods.
Professor Krugman, and the American government and allied Corporations, are mistaken.
As Perun himself observes, a bit of both, it sorta depends.