Samizdata quote of the day – anti-“picking winners” edition

“Over the next few years, all those heavily subsidised plants in the US, Germany and France are going to come on stream, selling chips into a global market where there are too many of them and prices are tumbling. The losses could be vast. Taxpayer money will have been put to terrible use and, in the UK, Treasury officials will perhaps be quietly breathing a sigh of relief that we were too hopelessly disorganised. There is a lesson to be taken, not least at a time when when `industrial strategies’ are more popular than ever. Just because a product is important it does not mean any particular country has to produce it. And if demand is growing, it is safe to assume private companies will be capable of meeting that need without help from the state. Too often, governments end up subsidising the wrong industries at the wrong time. They have a poor record of picking winners, and should instead set low and fair taxes, lower tariffs, keep competition open, and break up any cartels. Once they have done all that, the market can decide which are the industries of the future.”
– Matthew Lynn, Daily Telegraph (£).
My only quibble with the quote from this excellent article is that his support for trust-busting activity needs to be qualified with the point that a lot of anti-monopoly activities by governments are often based on a misunderstanding of competition as a static game, not a dynamic process through time. We see this regularly in the recent wailing about Big Tech. (See an article here.)
According to media reports, reports I hope are NOT true, President Macron of France has a different policy – crawling to the People’s Republic of China, letting the Communist Party Dictatorship have Taiwan – in the hope that the chips, and other goods, keep rolling.
Although why the People’s Republic of Chin should sell valuable goods for “money” which is just lights on computer screens, lights which (as we know from what was done to Russia) can be turned off at the whims of Washington, is not explained. China sold silk to Europe for centuries – but in return for gold and silver, not lights on computer screens that can be turned off at any time.
Meanwhile these Western government subsidies may not be producing what was hoped.
Senator Manchen of West Virginia, a life long Democrat and someone who voted for the subsidies, has noted that the government machine is “interpreting” the law in such a way that the subsidies are ending up in China (yes – China, the Communist Party Dictatorship having paid the Biden family for many years) and that American manufacturing will NOT be restored by the massive subsidies that he, Senator Manchen,
voted for.
Senator Manchen still believes that government interventionism can work (he is a Democrat), but I think even he is starting to see that it can not possibly work under the present bureaucracy that controls the United States.
My own view is that even the Arch Angel Gabriel was in charge of the government – subsidies would still fail, but certainly the present bureaucratic government system in the United States and Europe is just awful.
All governments have administrators – but the administrators should be under the control of the leadership (as they are in China and other lands) – but in modern Western countries the administrators (the bureaucracy) is at least semi independent, strangling everything in its counter productive Red Tape – perhaps this is due to the influence of the philosopher Hegel who took the old view that the King was sacred, and transformed it into a view that the bureaucracy was sacred.
Even if Western lands had good leadership (which the United States most certainly does NOT) it might not matter – as the administrators (the bureaucracy) can de facto refuse to carry out the policies of the leadership, instead just carrying on with their own bureaucratic agendas.
Why do a handful of Corporations have a stranglehold on Western economies and will “Trust Busting” help?
Partly tax law and regulations help the Corporations against possible competitors, large Corporations can cope with (indeed shape – via their influence in the bureaucracy) regulations – for example American “public health” agencies are still pushing Covid “vaccines” they know very well are toxic, because these American government agencies serve the interests of a few large Corporations (or rather the government agencies and corporations are part of the same agenda) and could not give a damn about human life.
Tax law also favours Corporations – with individuals being taxed more highly (the idea that Corporations are responsible to individual shareholders is a myth – these days the vast majority of shares are controlled by institutions – again partly due to regulations and tax law).
However….
More important both than the regulations and the tax laws is the Credit Money system which, via the Cantillon Effect, concentrates wealth in the hands of a few special interests – making it a terrible error to describe the present Western economic system as in any sense Free Enterprise.
The present Western economic system is not Free Enterprise – and it is not “Capitalism” for, if that word means anything, it means a system based on Capital, Real Savings – the actual sacrifice of consumption, and that is exactly what the present Western system is not based upon.
“So will trust busting help?” – of course not, “Anti Trust” policy is just a diversion to distract attention from the real problems.
