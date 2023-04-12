If Twitter let me give half-likes, I’d have been willing to make it 165½

The tweet with the “165 Likes” to “1.1M Views” ratio is this one from Sarah Jones, senior writer for Intelligencer:
The parental rights movement actively threatens the safety and wellbeing of children and by extension, democracy itself: https://t.co/kGW6sVSh7v
— Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) April 8, 2023
It links to this article:
The idea that underlies the right-wing campaign for “parents’ rights.
The confusingly written subheading suggests that the idea that children are not property underlies the right-wing campaign for <scarequotes> “parents’ rights” </scarequotes>. In fact, Ms Jones’s article argues that the parents in question are wrong to consider their children to be their property. It is true that some parents do think they own their children, and those parents are wrong to do so. For that I bestow my 0.5 of a “Like”, or would if Twitter let me. On second thoughts, make that a quarter-Like, because although words about the separate individuality and personhood of children flow out of Ms Jones in a flood, she concludes by saying the parents are not the true owners because the state is:
Children aren’t private property, then, but a public responsibility. To expand our democratic project to children is to grant them the security the right seeks to deny them: education, health care, shelter, food. A better America begins with the child.
Along the way to giving children to the demos, she throws in the first few headlines she got by googling the word “children” as proofiness that Republicans think they own their kids:
Conservative interest in the child extends beyond a traditional hostility to LGBT people. In March, Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, signed a bill into law that makes it easier for companies to hire children under 16 years old.
Specially bad: 14 and 15 year olds in training programs could end up working in meatpacking plants. It’s like conversion therapy for vegetarians!
Not long after Republicans sought to put more children to work in Arkansas, Republicans in North Dakota killed a bill that would have expanded a free-lunch program for children from low-income families.
You’d think all those propertarians would have been more alert to their own interest in getting their property refuelled at state expense.
It’s possible to draw a line between Wobbema’s [a state senator who objected to the the free lunches] remarks, the push for child labor, and the right’s attacks on trans children
So long as one places no restrictions on length or straightness it is possible to draw a line between any three points in the universe.
Taken to extremes, the concept of parental rights can be dangerous and even deadly for children.
Fair enough, it can be.
Proponents, like Farris and Rushdoony before him, ignore the basic fact that the home is often no refuge but a place of domination and abuse. The National Children’s Alliance says that over 600,000 children were documented victims of abuse and neglect in 2020. In 77 percent of substantiated cases, a parent committed the abuse.
Now do relative proportions. Are parents or non-parents more likely to be abusers? Are children living with one parent and one non-parent (typically their mother and her new partner), more likely to be abused by the person related to them, or the person unrelated to them? Are children living with both parents more likely or less likely to be abused and neglected than children living with one parent or none? Are children living with both married parents more likely or less likely to be abused than others?
The answers have been demonstrated repeatedly in many countries, though it is becoming harder to say them out loud. Even the politically-correct US government in the form of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admits – rather a long way down the page – that “Caregivers in the home who are not a biological parent” is among the risk factors for perpetration of child abuse. Regarding parents being married as a protective factor, the the (US) National Center for Health Research says:
[…] a report on the National Incidence Study of Abuse and Neglect, which examines not only CPS cases but all reported incidences of abuse and neglect to community professionals, also found that maltreatment rates differed according to family structure.[2] Children living with their married biological parents had the lowest rate of abuse and neglect, whereas those living with a single parent who had a partner living in the household had the highest rate. Compared to children living with married biological parents, those whose single parent had a live-in partner were at least 8 times more likely to be maltreated in one way or another. They were 10 mores more likely to experience abuse and 8 times more likely to experience neglect.
The Left does that a lot. They make an undeniable argument that a given bad thing can happen to anyone or can be done by anyone. You give them the “Like” and before you know it, they sweep you onwards to the idea that it can no more be predicted upon whom this misfortune will fall than which individual atom will undergo radioactive decay, and the only factor that correlates with being the perpetrator is being right-wing. As I said in a post from 2017, “Can happen to anyone? Yes. Equally likely? No.”
Ms Jones continues at a gallop:
State laws passed by conservative Republicans have made LGBTQ children in particular more vulnerable to abuse at home by practically requiring schools to out them to their parents. The denial of gender-affirming care is another act of violence. Far-right activists invent tales of wanton surgeries on minors and irreversible hormonal treatments. In doing so, they obscure the high suicide rate among LGBT youth who need gender-affirming care as a matter of life or death. Children who work may be exposed to adult dangers, like workplace injury or sexual harassment. In the home and at school, children must also fear gun violence in the name of the Second Amendment. Adults who encourage the proliferation of guns do so knowing well that children will die. In their hierarchy, the adult right to a gun is worth more than the child‘s right to live. Reduced to the level of a collectible or a beloved pet, the child is not a person to the right.
OMG, she left out racism.
I feel I should mention that while I was writing this post the number of Likes for Sarah Jones’s tweet went up by 29 and the number of views by two hundred thousand.
Leave a Reply