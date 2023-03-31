“Symbolic analysts’” jobs at risk?

“For decades, traditional manufacturing jobs were gobbled up by automation and offshoring. This led Robert Reich to postulate a hierarchy of work in which the “symbolic analysts” – essentially, people who worked with information as opposed to actual stuff – were at the top, while people who worked with actual things were at the bottom. With a remarkable lack of sympathy, journalists and politicians told coal miners and auto workers that they should “learn to code” as their jobs vanished.”
– Glenn Reynolds, on his new substack column. He goes on to note the irony of how it is writers of code, rather than some in manual labour jobs, whose jobs are on the line. My own view is that this is not really the time to let one’s eyes gleam in pleasure at seeing this or that sector be taken down or elevated. (Beware the karma involved, folks.) What, above all, counts for me is ensuring that government stays out of the way as much as possible. To imagine that governments can somehow manage whatever AI comes up with is to ignore the hubris over matters such as the “climate emergency”, Covid-19, and all the rest.
Coders jobs are not at risk. GPT and similar are language models, they understand grammar in the sense of what words are likely to follow the previous. If you feed a large language model the contents of GitHub, you train it on some of the worlds best code but also the worlds junk code too. The evening passion projects that are poorly maintained and often just plain bad ideas. I have had plenty of them over the years.
I tried ChatGPT thinking it might automate a drudge task that I was faced with. It failed badly. It “understood” the assignment but it hallucinated so badly that the output was useless. Not dissimilar to an entry level developer, perhaps. The task was a variation on map-reduce, a very common pair of operations in CS, with some drudge sub-tasks that really made it unpleasant to have to do by hand. Ideal for the coding ability of ChatGPT, but unfortunately it failed.
I never thought outsourcing the practical was a good idea. I’ve equipped myself with significantly above average practical skills for my generation over the past decade, foreseeing that everyone running in the same direction was likely to produce an outcome of it being difficult to find a plumber, electrician or joiner (carpenter)/cabinet maker when the need arose. A few months ago a very elderly bath tap (70 years old) failed in my bathroom, no plumbers were interested in attending due to the difficulty of the job. One plumber told me “old taps are horrendous, you always end up breaking the bath”. This checked out, I’d had a similar failure in a basin tap and the basin was broken by the plumber who replaced the tap (and by necessity the basin). Unable to find a “professional” I tackled the task myself, softening the hard putty that it had been attached to the body of the bath using flannels soaked in very hot water, and pried the tap away without breaking the bath. I then did the easy bit, fitting the replacement pipe, taps tails and new tap which took all of five minutes.
While I earn a pretty good wage as a software developer, I probably broke roughly even in terms of time with how much a plumber would have charged me.
“AI” (marketing term) is not yet anything to worry about. The lack of practical skills in the under 50s is. Good, reliable tradesmen can charge more than “symbolic analysts” already. Oh and ChatGPT won’t be fixing your plumbing any time soon.
While I agree with you regarding practical skills, and the importance of tradespeople, I don’t agree regarding ChatGPT etc. Not sure about your experience but I have seen it produce lots of REALLY excellent code with little input, and sometimes a bit of conversational refinement. In the task it had problems with you might want to tell ChatGPT what you didn’t like and ask it to fix it. After all, you may well have to do that with a programmer too.
And remember it is just in its infancy. It’ll get better, fast.
But regarding the OP, the idea that coal miners should learn to code is utterly ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong, I am sure some coal miners can learn to code, but the large majority of them can’t. Why? Because the large majority of people can’t write code at a professional level. It takes a particular mindset to do it (just as the large majority of people can’t write music or play soccer at a professional level.) People are different. There are lots of people who can’t do the most basic algebra after all. And math and programming are similar skills. The simple fact is that the large majority of computer programmers, with years of training and qualifications, can’t write code either. I spend this week interviewing people with ten or more years experience, who can’t do the most basic of tasks.
I could spend twenty years in law school and never pass the bar exam. Different people have different skills. A lot of those coal miners though would probably make great plumbers, since the skillsets have a lot of similarities. But Joe Biden (the moron who told the coal miners to learn to code) is so clueless he wouldn’t even begin to understand any of this. Why wouldn’t he say “plumbers” rather than “coders”? I think probably because in all his feigned praise of coal miners and blue collar folks, he actually holds them in contempt, with the bias that coder is better than plumber, which it isn’t, by many, many measures.
Mainly because he speaks in sound bites rather than rational talking. It is what happens to you if you spend 50 years in congress getting nothing done except your own re-election.
When Sector A (let’s call it the Manual-Based Society) has already been near-destroyed, to the great amusement and derision of Sector B (let’s call that the Info-Based Society), karma would seem to be out of the mix, and we’re well into simple schadenfreude.
What danger does karma hold when you’ve already been blasted?
Fraser Orr –
So, even by the lower estimate of ChatGPT’s abilities, it could probably replace Biden and might be an improvement. He’s probably not a coder, of course, but he does count as a “symbolic analyst”.
QED.
I’m a software developer by aptitude, ability and inclination. The only jobs I get nowadays are IT support. The last job wasn’t even that, it was IT Helpdesk.
Wotcha complaining about? It’s all “computers”!
Roll on equity release day. The sooner I can give two fingers to employment the better.
It’s worse that that, people are actually spending thirty grand at university to get jobs changing toner cartridges and resetting passwords.
Wasn’t that the job of fictional character Robert Langdon? (The DaVinci Code and other rubbish cobbled together by Dan Brown?)
Can’t see a need for more than a couple of them worldwide, presumably cosseted in some University somewhere that puts up with that kind of nonsense.
I’m a professional software developer and have had ChatGPT generate code for some tasks. Generating the code to read a text file and count the word frequency it got spot on. Writing code to solve a puzzle (in the sequence of 9 digit numbers going from 123456789 to 987654321 where each digit is unique, what’s the 100,000th number in the sequence)? It failed miserably.
OTOH, the AI intellisense in Visual Studio is excellent and at times almost seems likes it’s reading my mind when I’m entering code with its suggestions. So I see AI as helping us programmers but closely check any code it generates. ChatGPT can “hallucinate” when it generates code. It does not understand code but has been trained on lots of code.
@David
(in the sequence of 9 digit numbers going from 123456789 to 987654321 where each digit is unique, what’s the 100,000th number in the sequence)? It failed miserably.
You might be right, but I think there is a reason for that. The large majority of code programmers write isn’t like this. It is more “move this data from here to there and apply this transform, or produce a form to allow the user to edit this, or a dashboard to summarize this data.” Programmers rarely write code against these puzzle requirements (though for sure it does happen.) And of course the code GPT learns from is mostly the former not the latter, so it makes sense that it is good at the most common type of coding. Not only does it make sense, but it makes it useful. (FWIW, I think VS’s intellisense is only right about 50% of the time, but YMMV.)
It does not understand code but has been trained on lots of code.
What is the difference between these two things? How is it different than how you learned for example? I’m sure you had a lot of classes, but didn’t you learn most of your skill by reading other well written code and following that style?
I remember reading this article talking about Google’s translate engine. It isn’t created top down by defining the rules of the language, but rather bottom up by comparing texts texts that are translations of each other. Of course nobody really knows how it works (which is the scary thing about AI), but from what the engineers can understand it seems that the software created a kind of intermediate generalized language model. Not because they told it to do so, it just “decided” itself that that was the best approach. And so too with these code generators. They haven’t had a formal class on algorithms, or the REST protocol, or even the syntax of the various programming languages it produces, but derive some sort of intermediate model based on a bottom up approach. And perhaps with more input data they could get much better at the puzzle algorithms too. Maybe they need to read Knuth — that book series that every academic has on his shelf and none of them have actually read.
Robert Reich is in error on this subject – and everything else (he is a very bad thinker).
Take for example, a skilled craftsman – someone like Ben Abbott (who won “Forged in Fire” three times – so they asked him to be a judge), how is his work inferior to a bad economist (if he is an economist at all) such as Robert Reich.
If I had a knife or sword made by Ben Abbott I would treasure it, but if I had the complete works of Robert Reich I would take the books and donate them to the nearest charity shop.
As for “artificial intelligence” – the latest claim is that “Chat GPT” is such an intelligence.
Tony Heller (“oh not your fellow Red Sea Pedestrian again” – yes him again) asked Chat GPT a series of simple factual questions – it got all of them wrong, all of them.
For example, the machine was asked when the first satellite to monitor the Artic was launched – its answer was 1979, the correct answer is 1971.
This is no innocent error – as if one only measures Artic ice from 1979 one misses out the very low amount of ice in the mid 1970s.
“Ah, but Paul – this shows that Chat GPT is-indeed-an-intelligence, look how it is cleverly deceiving people with false information, to push its political and cultural agenda”.
It is not “its agenda” – Chat GPT is not an intelligence, it has no agenda of its own (it is not Sky Net) – it is doing what it is programmed to do.
And it is not just on the C02 is evil theory – Chat GPT pushes false (factually false) information on a whole range of subjects – NOT because it chooses to deceive people, it does not choose (it has no agency – it is not an intelligence, not a person), it is just doing what it is programmed to do.
It is the human beings behind it who are dishonest – NOT Chat GPT.