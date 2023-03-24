Samizdata quote of the day: risk management edition

“A bank without a chief risk officer is a bit like a football team without a left tackle. It’s not the sexiest position on the field, and most fans couldn’t recognize him without a helmet, but what the left tackle does is crucial. He’s the guy protecting the quarterback’s blind side when a 250-pound pass rusher is trying to pulverize him. Silicon Valley Bank not having a chief risk officer for a brutal year in tech was the equivalent of that left tackle walking off the field during a blitz.”
Ben Cohen, Wall Street Journal ($). He is reflecting on how Silicon Valley Bank did not have a chief risk officer in place for eight months. The reason why classical liberals should focus on this aspect of the bank’s demise is because at the moment there are calls for yet more rules and regulations on banks. But the problem in my view is that there are plenty of rules, but they aren’t often enforced consistently, or intelligently. (Apologies to non-followers of NFL football, but I think you get the point of it.)
But Cohen adds this important caveat, which is another twist on the whole “moral hazard” argument that we hear about a lot when banks fail: “The existence of a chief risk officer created the appearance of proper oversight and satisfied regulators, but having someone to police risk meant the traders actually taking those risks might have felt they didn’t have to be so vigilant.”
Hmm. So in the end, having a CRO in place might, ironically, make a bank even more cocky because of the assumption that there is a person there to keep everyone on-point.
Not to be to harsh, but the bank failed because it was ill run. If they had kept a 10 percent cash reserve against their demand deposits and the other 90 percent in 30, 60, and 90 day treasuries and short term commercial paper, their capital would not have declined so precipitously and if there had been a run they would have had the liquid assets to meet it.
Back in the days when the Health & Safety bandwagon began to run, I met a colleague who was H&S Officer for one of our factories. He told me that he had Authority to stop the line immediately if he saw an H&S hazard. He also told me that Management had made it clear to him that if he used his Authority he’d better have a really really really good reason… I suspect CROs operate under similar guidance.
Curious about one aspect of this:
In most corporations, you have a Risk Manager. This person handles oversight of risk, usually in physical facilities and processes. They’ll run corporate safety programs. They’ll handle and design insuring programs against such risks. They’re busy people.
Does the position expand to fill such things as investment hedging strategies like the ones that seem to have been lacking at SVB? They would appear to be out of the wheelhouse of what I have always known as “Risk Management.” Such an expansion would, to me, make “Risk Management” into the controlling department of every company. “If we do X, we risk lower profits, so bring in the Risk Manager!”
The bank failed because it was more concerned with appearances, looking good on all the social value bullshit, rather than with finances. Same thing happened in 2008. Same sort of people are responsible.
You tell me you’re running a bank for social justice? I’m taking my money out.
Money is information. If you can’t get your loans back from a certain demographic or a certain neighborhood, that’s information. You ignore that at your peril. If the people you want to make loans to can’t get them, then that should tell you something.
The problems with our financial system have nothing to do with “big money”, and much to do with “big social engineering” and the mentality that there’s some sort of virtue attached to poverty. There isn’t; it’s mostly down to being unfit for purpose in the modern world. Some of that might be correctable, but the raw fact is that many of the benighted poor are like that because they’re failures at modern life. You can’t fix that, when it’s an intrinsic part of their nature. They were programmed for a different environment, and unless you bring that environment back, they’re never, ever going to do well.
It ain’t racism. It’s more “adaptationism”, and we should be a lot more honest about it. You can’t adapt to modern life? Well… What’s a humane solution for the unfit? Compulsory sterilization, maybe gene-banking their maladaptive genes in case we run into those conditions again?
It is well known that Silicon Valley Bank, like most of the big banks and big corporations in the Western world, was obsessed with “Woke” (Frankfurt School of Marxism) doctrines – and it is amusing, in a rather sick way, to see these “Capitalist” corporations so obsessed with organising “Pride Month” and BLM events (and the general Frankfurt School tap dance) that they do not bother with such things as Risk Management. “Go Woke and Go Broke” and “what are capitalists doing pushing the doctrines of a Marxist sect?” and all the rest of it.
However, let us imagine that Silicon Valley Bank had been run by non “Woke” people – say picked by the Wall Street Journal editorial board, would the basic business model of Silicon Valley Bank (or the rest of the international “financial community”) have been rational?
No – even run by people picked by the Wall Street Journal, the basic business model of the bank would still have been crazy (utterly crazy). So does it really matter that the executives of the bank spent their time organising Pride Months, and BLM events?
No one is more “anti Woke” than me – but I doubt it does matter in this case.
It is as if the Wall Street Journal was complaining that a ship was painted bright pink, and that the crew all wore dresses and lipstick. and that officers were picked on the basis of their skin colour – whilst ignoring that the ship had a massive hole in it which was letting in the water.
And the other banks and other such – are much the same.
It is the massive hole in the ship that matters. The monetary and financial system is not rational.
This is not capitalism – and (before anyone says it) it is NOT really based on “borrowed capital” (the Real Savings of other people).
A ship that has its bottom torn off is no longer a ship – it is the wreak of a ship.
What bobby b. said. I also do not understand this new direction of vesting decisions and analysis about a bank’s fiscal risks in a single manager, like the guy at work who checks the fire extinguishers and makes sure the crane certs are current. Fiscal/investment risk in a bank isn’t a separate department – it’s the very core, the essence of their business, and it should be one of the first responsibilities of every manager and executive.
If there is to be such a specific position, I think it should be filled (to riff off a suggestion made by Frank Abagnale, before mentioned on these pages) by a person with at least 30 years of banking experience, preferably in the Balkans or the former Soviet bloc, and with at least one term of imprisonment for fraud, embezzlement or similar. Only a person like that knows where to look for trouble and to recognize it when he sees it. A 27-year-old graduate from Yale or the Wharton Business School is quite-possibly the worst-possible candidate for such a position – they wouldn’t know a risk if it walked up and bit them in the ankle. As we see in the instant case.
