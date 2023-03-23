Samizdata quote of the day – parallel universes edition

To the majority of people who believe lockdowns were right and necessary, the Covid era was no doubt distressing, but it need not have been cause to re-order their perception of the world. Faced with a new and frightening disease, difficult decisions were taken by the people in charge but we came together and got through it; mistakes were made, but overall we did what we needed to do.
For the dissenting minority, the past three years have been very different. We have had to grapple with the possibility that, through panic and philosophical confusion, our governing class contrived to make a bad situation much worse. Imagine living with the sense that the manifold evils of the lockdowns that we all now know — ripping up centuries-old traditions of freedom, interrupting a generation’s education, hastening the decline into decrepitude for millions of older people, destroying businesses and our health service, dividing families, saddling our economies with debt, fostering fear and alienation, attacking all the best things in life — needn’t have happened for anything like so long, if at all?
In which case I am in the minority.
All the nations that did not lockdown (all of them – not just Sweden – ALL the nations that did not lockdown) had a lower (lower – not higher) Covid death rate than the United Kingdom.
People who think the lockdowns “saved lives” are like people who think the NHS budget, which has exploded to some 149 Billion Pounds, has been the victim of “Tory Cuts” or “Austerity”. Such people refuse to examine the facts, they make a choice (yes a choice) to reject evidence and reason – in the end all one can do is walk away from such people.
The lockdowns did not save lives, the lockdowns will cost many lives – the economic mess they have helped cause will cost many lives. The dying (caused by the direct and indirect effects of the lockdowns) is already under way – and it will get vastly worse.
“…our governing class contrived to make a bad situation much worse.”
It’s what they do. I have a book somewhere called Scared To Death, it catalogues the government’s reaction to various crises, health scares etc. In every case the government spent huge amounts of taxpayers’money making a bad situation worse.
This is true from our perspective but I think it fails to see the issue from theirs. From their perspective they didn’t make things worse, it was the fastest rollup of power in western history. Centuries of traditions of liberty brushed aside in a few weeks and a trial run of mass propaganda, establishing a precedent that the public will accept the government issuing internal passports to control where they are allowed to go and what they are allowed to do. No one in the ruling class thinks they made things worse – they successfully expanded and tested out vast new powers.
I’m pretty sure I think covid was worse than Perry thinks it was. Especially in the early days when it was more virulent and more people’s immune systems were naive to it. I think minimising social contact was a good idea for a while, while we learned more and while the hospitals were full of the most vulnerable people.
But I don’t think the state was ever right to enforce the rules that it did. People need to be allowed to make their own judgements. Violence is only justifiable when there is a direct and immediate threat.
Curious counterpoint: It has been said in these parts (many years ago) that, “defence against infectious plagues is a legitimate role of the state because it is a collective threat… a plague, like a fire or an invading army, does not respect property lines and so this is the whole reason to have a ‘nightwatchman state’.” ;p There might be things a state can legitimately use its force for, depending on the disease. I’m not sure what the threshold is or what measures might actually work and when, but these lockdowns weren’t it.