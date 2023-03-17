|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – NHS religious cult update
Why does everything have to be justified on the basis that it will help the NHS? Especially when the NHS is failing its patients so badly? UK healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP now ranks fifth highest in the OECD, yet the system isn’t delivering even the most basic forms of care. Some 2.7 million people are sitting anxiously on the waiting list.
– Kate Andrews
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
For the NHS? That’s an improvement on ‘Do it for the kids!’ Here in NSW, we have an election coming up, and promises are already being made about helping the kids!
The average voter thirsts for death.
The lies start with the origin of the organisation in the 1940s – the story told is that it was the “first in the world” and inspired either by the fraternal mutual aid society of the Great Western Railway, or by a Welsh mining village, or some other story.
In reality the organisation was inspired, indeed copied, from the Soviet health service created in the 1920s (so much for “first in the world” – indeed Bismarck had state funded health care back in the 1880s Germany, he just did not nationalise the hospitals as the Soviets did after the Revolution, and the British did in the late 1940s).
The difference seems to be that modern Russians do not worship their government health system as the British do. Indeed, contrary to the endless propaganda about their alleged worship of the state, Russians are generally cynical about the state (including the police and armed forces) and with good reason.
“What can be done?”
Nothing – nothing can be done now. Perhaps after five years of Labour Party government in Britain people will be open to an honest discussion about the NHS, but not now.
“But Paul, lots of people are dying who could be saved” – I know (indeed I am likely to be one of these people), but the country is not open to an honest discussion. Everything is blamed on fictional “Tory Cuts” when, in reality, the amount of money spend on the NHS has vastly increased.
“concede what is safe to concede” – Walter Bagehot (the bank bailout supporting third editor of the Economist magazine – the quote is from his once famous book “The English Constitution” published in 1868).
Not a very inspiring vision, not cut government spending, taxes and regulations – no “concede what is safe to concede” – meaning pass more regulations and have government spend more money, not because this will make Britain a better place than it otherwise would have been (it would make any country a worse place than it otherwise would have been), but to please (or rather appease) demands to “help the people”. And “safe”? That meant do not give “the people” the private wealth of Mr Bagehot and his friends – so “Social Reform” as long as it does not ruin us in our life time.
That is the attitude that led to the victory of “Social Reform” (i.e. ever bigger government) in Britain – and how could it be otherwise, as if one believes in welfare for banks (as Mr Bagehot and his friends did) how can one deny welfare to everyone else as well.
I am not sure which is worse – the insane cultists who supported such things as the collective control of the “means of production, distribution and exchange” (farms, mines, factories, shops – everything), which was on Labour Party membership cards from 1918 to the 1990s (in some elections almost half the voters voted for this criminal lunacy), or the pathetic, cowardly, people who tried to appease the cultists with every more “Social Reform” which they know was doing harm (not good), making the country a worse (not better) place than it otherwise would have been.
To be fair some people really did believe that the Social Reform (ever more spending and regulations) would do good, not harm – including a young Winston Churchill, in spite of the efforts of (the once well known liberal) John Morley to explain economics to the young Mr Churchill.
In 1838 the Poor Law Tax was introduced to Ireland (a state education system was introduced in Ireland a few years before this – on a whim of Lord Stanley, later the Earl of Derby, Irish taxpayers did not decide the matter).
In the mid 1840s there were a series of potato crop failures (due to disease and weather) that hit parts of Ireland (this had happened before) – and Prime Minister Russell decided to massively increase the Irish Poor Tax and force areas of Ireland which were not dependent on the potato to support areas that were the Act of 1847 – this was done under the slogan “Irish Property must pay for Irish Poverty”.
Anyone with a basic understanding of economics could have predicted what happened next – the Irish economy collapsed, crushed by the high taxes (all taxes are passed on – anyone who thinks that only landowners are hit by a tax on landowners is a moron, there is no such thing as a “good tax”).
Perhaps a third of the Irish population died or had to flee – one in three of the population.
And how do the history books talk about this crushing taxation? They describe it as “laissez faire”.
That is how demented the education system (and the media) is – they think late 1840s Ireland is an example of “laissez faire”.
The idea that the “intellectual classes” (who read these history books and nod their empty heads) are going to have an honest and informed discussion of the National Health Service (or anything else) is Moonshine.
Before there can be reform of healthcare, or any other aspect of the Welfare State, in Britain – the power of the “intellectual classes” (which is based on endless falsehoods and nonsense) has got to be broken.
And I do not believe that power will be broken – this side of economic collapse.
Oh, by the way, Prime Minister Russell was also a state intervention in education person and a bank-bailout-man. But I suspect anyone reading my words would already have guessed that about Prime Minister Russell.