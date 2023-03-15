|
Samizdata quote of the day – “creative destruction” edition
“The idea of creative destruction in capitalism is frequently bandied around, particularly among techies, but rarely is it ever allowed to work its magic in today’s world, where seemingly everyone is looking for a handout, from the biggest auto companies to the tiny little community coffee bar at the end of the street, and from the wealthiest financier to the poorest welfare claimant.”
– Jeremy Warner, Daily Telegraph (£). The title of his article, which is about the federal government protection of depositors in Silicon Valley Bank, is “Capitalism is dead unless institutions that take bad bets are allowed to fail, nobody ever learns the lessons”.
I modestly { – modest? MOI???! – } propose two new addenda to our body of laws. It’s widely bandied-about “over here” that FDR prolonged the Great Depression ten years with his New Deal, rather than letting nature take its course and the bad paper clear itself – but of course it must be mentioned that he’d never’ve become the only U.S. President to serve three terms, had he done so. So anyway, my addenda are as follows:
(1) failing institutions are allowed to fail. There’re always lots of jackals ‘n vultures loitering-around the corpse licking their lips for spoil – and the knowledge that they, too will be allowed to fail in their turn, will hopefully introduce some sobriety into their exuberance. History is replete with examples that “Be the FUN in Dysfunctional” is not a robust business strategy, no more than “Too Big to Fail” has ever been. And,
(2) far too often, when auditors arrive on-scene to sift through the suppurating mess of a failed business, it’s found that the cause of the stench is a whiff of good old-fashioned lawbreaking for fun ‘n profit. So the CEO and the Board of all such failing businesses, are notified at the outset that to take their places in the corner office, they must provide their measurements – for purposes of tailoring tres chic orange jumpsuits. History is replete with mammoth $crew-ups and open mis/malfeasance, in both business and government, for which nobody went to jail and the taxpayers ended-up on the hook – this trend will be reversed, if for no other reason than pour encourager les autres – and to encourage them to foster good business practices in their firm, so as to avoid such a fate in the first place.
SVB only too clearly suffered the old banker’s and governor’s pitfall – “It’s easy to $crew-up with somebody else’s money…”
Under Federal Law (I do not agree with the law – but it is on the books) deposits up to 250 thousand Dollars are protected.
However, to protect the rich “Wokeists” of Silicon Valley the American government has made a choice to protect their deposits without limit – in return for both the campaign contributions these people make to the Democratic Party, and the other political help these people give to the left.
All this should be called what it is – corruption.
Under the law if an individual or company puts money in a bank only the first 250 thousand Dollars is protected if the bank goes under – not a Dollar more. That should be obeyed.
The problem is, what if allowing some companies to fail creates an economic contagion that ends up with all companies failing? Fractional reserve lending is effectively lending on margin (from a societal standpoint). 10% reserves means a 10% drop in the value of national assets wipes out the entire banking system if the losses are allowed to be fully realized. We’ve already seen long-term treasuries (which banks are basically required to have as a large part of their loan portfolio) lose more than that. It was losses on their treasury portfolio alone, which were forced to be realized by the run on deposits, that wiped out all of the shareholder equity in SVB. If being over-exposed to treasuries is an existential risk to a bank then how do you have one?
Once you start down the road of guaranteeing some deposits in a fractional reserve system, you are going to wind up guaranteeing the vast bulk of deposits. What the law explicitly guarantees is in the end irrelevant, allowing the money supply to collapse wipes out the prudent and imprudent alike, so you have to do whatever it takes to support it.
For a breakdown of how this unfolded at SVB see – https://accordingtohoyt.com/2023/03/14/svb-a-guest-post-by-francis-turner/
A quick summary of the post is that SVB saw a vast influx of deposits in 2020/21 from all the COVID money that individuals and business got but didn’t have an immediate use for, and since they couldn’t invest that magnitude of inflow in their normal portfolio, put the money in treasuries and mortgages. When the Fed started raising rates they lost value, and once the net inflows stopped and depositors found things to do with the money a classic bank run was started.
SVB was almost certainly the most exposed bank (that’s why they failed first), as the deposits they took in were roughly double what they had prior to COVID. But ironically enough all the banks are going to take losses because millions of people got COVID money they didn’t need and prudently stuck in the bank for a while until they figured out what to do with it.
phwest – as you know the Credit Bubble monetary and financial system is going to fall, policy has delayed this fall (year after year) – but, by so doing, has made the eventual fall worse. Yes – worse, vastly worse than had the fall been allowed to occur in, say, 2008 (mortgage bubble), or 2000 (dot.com bubble), or before.
The American, indeed Western world, economy is now so twisted (the malinvestments so distorting the Capital Structure) that the fall will be terrible indeed. This may well be an economy with no bottom on it.
“what happens if all companies fail” – well then all companies fail, that would NOT have been the case had the (inevitable) bust been allowed to happen some years ago.
It is the endless propping up of the Credit Bubble economy (again-and-again-and-again – over the years and decades) has produced this utter mess.
Where all this should end is in politicians and the “connected” dangling from lamp posts.
They started pushing all this crap back during the 1980s, got away with it, and have kept doubling-down on the stupid ever since, thinking that if they got away with it then, they’ll get away with it now. We’ll see how long this house of cards can keep on keeping on.
Given the overall demographic collapse we’re seeing around the world, I don’t think that the current system is at all likely to continue much past mid-century, no matter how much they try to push it.
From the article:
“An arrogant lot these self-proclaimed disruptors tended to be, too, with their right-on libertarian views”
Whats the odds the SVB depositors are more likely to be Democrat donors than Randian libertarians?
“Libertarian”, to me, is almost by definition a right-leaning term, but in America, most associate it with the left. If all the public ever sees of libertarians is a “legalize drugs!” effort, it’s understandable. Big-L Libertarianism in America is basically NORML with fewer pictures of Cheech and Chong.
Libertarianism, whether Big L or small l, is a non starter in the US. They might get away with the pro-legalization of pot, but open borders drives away the right and doing away with local government services drives away the left. If they can’t get elected at the local level, and clearly they can’t, you can forget about the state and federal levels
Steven R, you sort of make my point. American Libertarianism’s public face is decidedly centered on those two specific issues, much more strongly on the first than the second.
They would do better to concentrate more on how smaller government and more personal liberty is better than what we have now. If I ask a typical person what libertarianism means, the first answer I get is legal pot, the second is open borders, and there’s usually no third choice. They have no clue because Libertarianism sells itself so poorly here.
But if you talk to people about shrinking government, that resonates with them. Unfortunately, they have no reason to associate that concept with libertarianism.
The original post confuses two things.
Depositors, who haven’t really done very much wrong, are being reimbursed. That is to prevent contagion.
The owners of the bank are not being reimbursed. That’s a different class entirely. The bank has already failed.
Dumb non-banker question:
The owners of the shares in the bank corporation itself saw the value of their shares approach zero on Friday. Then the fedgov stepped in and made depositors whole.
Doesn’t the share price now reflect a rescued situation? Or did the fedgov do something that removed ownership of the bank shares from the shareholders? (I’m trying to see what due-process protections the bank shareholders receive in such a situation. Normally, one doesn’t see a complete taking of value without it.)
@bobby b
Big-L Libertarianism in America is basically NORML with fewer pictures of Cheech and Chong.
TBH I haven’t really followed the libertarian party for a while, and that might be true of them. But my first real introduction to libertarianism (after being the only Thatcherite in Scotland) was through Harry Browne. His great libertarian offer: “Would you give up your favorite federal program if you never had to pay taxes again?” was one of his slogans. (Back then this resonated because the majority of people actually paid taxes). His 1996 campaign: “Why government doesn’t work”. I have both his campaign books somewhere, they are masterpieces.
Here is his platform for one of his Presidential runs. When I read it back then, it was a breath of fresh air and sanity. It still is, even if it is a bit anachronistic.
https://web.archive.org/web/20160809091549/http://harrybrowne.org/articles/CampaignPlatform2000.htm
Like most political “parties” Libertarianism is, as they say amongst the punditry, a big tent. Certainly there is the drugs and free love branch. But there is also the “Don’t tread on me, from my cold dead hands crowd”, and the “buy gold and profit crowd”, and many others. From what I understand half your life you are surrounded with the non “Age of Aquarius” libertarians. So I’m not sure you should allow your enemies to define you any more than it is reasonable for us to believe Trumpies are all white supremacists just because Blithering Biden says so.
Fraser Orr: Don’t get me wrong – I don’t mean to denigrate the libertarian scene in America. There are some great thinkers and speakers and writers here, and some of the pols put forth programs and thoughts that I can support.
But all of that thought and talk and debate is intramural and hidden from the average American. It’s all libertarians talking to libertarians. We can solve the ills of the world, but it does us no good if we don’t communicate to the mass of voters. And Libertarianism – big-L – doesn’t do that at all here. It has fastened on what it thinks are the winning issues, but they’re not.
Browne stood for some good stuff. Find me an American – one who doesn’t spend his time on internet politics sites – who knows who he was, and anything he espoused. Good luck.
I can’t blame this on the dumb voter. They all know the essential (theoretical) differences between R and D. They know partially because those parties get their messages out. L’s don’t.
I suppose it’s partly because people who abhor state power aren’t great at acquiring it. They’re above all that, or something.