Samizdata quote of the day – the morbid comedy we are destined to watch
Finally, a Labour government will be very, very funny. We’ll enjoy Keir Starmer frantically attempting to make sense of his little bag of contradictions. We’ll eat popcorn as the Corbynites feud with the New Labour nostalgists. We’ll watch MPs who can barely spell “policy” do policy (of course, that’s nothing new but it will be fun to have a different cast of characters). This might be small consolation, but what is life without morbid comedy?
– Ben Sixsmith
https://twitter.com/Wera_Hobhouse/status/1630129754597732352
An MP incapable of doing the most basic primary school level arithmetic.
Sorry, the link doesn’t seem to work. I found the tweet on a recent post at Tim Worstal’s blog.
Was it this tweet?
I was assuming it was Diane Abbott, since she usually the one struggling with basic numeracy. Imagine my surprise when it was some other idiot I’ve never even heard of.
“Labour – We ain’t nominating our best you know”.
How’s that for a new slogan.
I vaguely recall the late Harry Chapin recorded and album titled:
“Dance-band on the Titanic”.
r we there yet?
Sorry too good, it’s spelt correctly.
And, of course, “best” is an assertion of white supremacist, centric, racist, colonialist, genocidal oppression.
And here in Australia we have a Prime Minstrel- sorry, Minister, who is doing a 180 degree backflip on superannuation taxes! Olympic class!
The Senile prick in the White House produces a morbid comedy everyday but somehow seems to retain a decent popularity (albeit bolstered by likely electoral cheating and massive media and institutional bias) despite being a godawful administration. I fear a Starmer regime may be similar in the UK except Starmer will not personally behave so much like a decaying vegetable.
I’m assuming that when the Sunak/Hunt administration has finished destroying the Conservative Party they will retire from politics and collect their thirty pieces of silver. It’ll be interesting to see where they end up.
And the UK burns…
Yes, that’s the one.
Instead of bribing us with our own money as a sop to cover up their screw ups, the government could try a sane energy policy.
I liked thirty thousand pounds of bananas.
I’m not sure that Labour will win. Yes the current government is utterly dire, surely the worst in living memory, but surely it is obvious that a Labour government would be even worse?
The next Labour government will mean more government spending, higher taxes and more regulations.
“Much like the last few years then Paul?” – yes, just more so.
It will only be funny to watch the economic and social (societal) collapse – if one is both a bit sadistic (which I suppose human beings are – I certainly have this darkness within me) and one has enough money to watch things from a long way away in some safe haven.
Exactly so, Paul