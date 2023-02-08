|
|
Samizdata quote of the day – America’s race war has no place in UK
The vast differences between US and UK policing practices are not just a matter of public perception, either. During the fiscal year 2020 in the US, federal law-enforcement agencies reported 65 arrest-related deaths – 47 per cent of which were homicides. And there were a total of 614 deaths in custody. During the same time period in England and Wales, there was just one fatal police shooting – of a 57-year-old white man who was part of a street fight in Wiltshire. In the same year, 19 people died in or following police custody – of those 19, 17 were white and two were black. If anything should concern us about these incidents, it’s not alleged racism – it’s the fact that so many involved people with addiction and mental-health issues. Indeed, 12 of the 19 people were identified as having mental-health concerns, and 14 had a known link to alcohol and / or drug abuse. […] Culture warriors need to recognise that the US and the UK are very different – in their histories, in their cultures and in their laws. America’s race war has no place here.
– Rakib Ehsan
|
More like, he has done a great deal TO the cause of civil rights and social justice in the US. He’s poison, and arguably the status of black Americans has suffered from his attentions.
Nice try, UK. The problem is that the “race war” isn’t being ginned up out of legitimate grievances, but because self-destructive parts of society want to tear everything down around their ears. As such, they’re using the template for what they’re doing here internationally. And, it’s working.
The unfortunate fact is that there is no more perishable thing than human gratitude. The British Empire ended traffic in African slaves to just about everywhere besides Arabia. They did so against their own economic interest, and purely on moral grounds. Similarly, the Northern states in the US forced the issue, fought a Civil War, and are now held to be the people to blame for slavery by one and all.
Of course, it is kind of funny to see the same preening moral assholes who long criticized the US for these things having it show up on their own shores. I can’t recall every seeing a single nuanced thing about race in America come out of the UK in my lifetime; there was never one voice that I saw which gave credit to any of the various and quite numerous abolitionists and civil rights agitators, along with the Republican Party. We all got tarred with the same racist brush, regardless of whether or not we actually oppressed any blacks or upheld slavery, Jim Crow, or lynching. So, I’m genuinely amused to see the same sort of “justice” being meted out to much of the UK, you racist bastards, you…
Whole thing is weaponized fraud, perpetrated by scum. There are no living victims of North Atlantic slave trade, and in the larger sense, if you were an African enslaved by your fellow Africans, you did rather better than your peers over the long haul if you were sold into North America versus any of the other options. Look at the mortality rates for slaves in the Spanish, French, or Portuguese regions if you doubt me, especially when you consider the sinkhole that was Brazil. Yet, it’s rather odd that most of the world’s oppobrium for the slave-buying and slave-holding is for the UK and the US…
10.7 million Africans were trafficked to the Americas. 388,000 of those wound up in the North American regions controlled by the UK and US. It is educational to recognize that there were some 6 million blacks, slave and free, by the time of the Civil War. That’s a much better survival rate than that for the other destinations. It’s also another example of the lies told about these issues, because most accountings of slavery tend to ignore the ten million or so who weren’t taken to North America, saying things like “13 million Africans were brought to the Americas as slaves…”, which makes it look like all of those 13 million arrived in North America vice their actual destinations in Central America or South America, where their mortality rate was abysmal.
The other thing that gets forgotten? The Irish. The early days of slavery saw the Caribbean sugar plantations coming under great criticism by figures in the Anglican Church due to the massive numbers of dead Irish indentured “servants”. The thinking was that if the plantation owners had to actually purchase their own labor, i.e. slaves from Africa, then they’d treat them rather better than they did the “indentured Irish labor” that they signed for from the Crown. This actually turned out to be true, sadly enough…
Y’all really do not want to go digging into the rather disturbing numbers of Irish “indentured laborers” that died in the Caribbean. The documentation is scanty, but the idea that a lot of Irish have that their missing ancestors made their way to the continental US as escapees or freed indentured servants is as naively confident as many kids have about their puppies going off to the farm… I knew a guy that wound up in the Catholic Church as a priest because of his time as a graduate student doing his doctoral thesis on the “Irish Diaspora” in the Americas. What he found by doing that didn’t do a lot of good for his mental state, I can tell you that much…
I’m sure that there are a lot of things you can lay at the collective doors of the various ethnicities of the British Isles, but the sad reality is that they often treated their own neighbors and close kin far worse than they did any Africans that fell into their hands. And, they did end the trade across the Atlantic…
Not a good article – as bobby b, and Kirk have pointed out.
Al Sharpton is a grifter – he specialised in making up false charges (of rape, murder whatever) so he could stir up race hatred for money – yes for MONEY, he milked the campaigns for all the money he could get out of them. He was a regular visitor to the Obama Whitehouse – but Marxism is not what motivates, Al Sharpton – money is what motivates him.
As for throwing the United States under the bus – pretending that American police are “racist” but Britain can stay out of this conflict – bovine excrement.
British society is under the same Frankfurt School of “Woke” Marxism attack that American society is under attack by – if America falls then the United Kingdom will also fall.
All the “our history, culture and laws are different” stuff is drivel – apart from America lacking direct attacks on Freedom of Speech in its laws (it gets indirect attacks instead).
People who will not defend the United States against this “Woke” Marxist attack will not defend the United Kingdom either – not when things get tough.
The article is no good.
I’m not advocating throwing the US under the bus (although a lot of Americans are doing just fine at that without any external assistance), however, one thing that stands out about wokery is that three of the most important vectors at spreading it right now are US popular culture, American corporations, and the US government. This makes it hard for me to see how non-Americans can do a significant amount to ‘save’ the US.
To Kirk’s point about the relative treatment of black slaves and white ‘indentured servants’, I would add three dates that would tend to reinforce that view.
The British Empire outlawed the slave trade in 1807 and slavery itself in 1833. But it wasn’t until 1875 that an effective law was finally passed against the use of children (mostly white British children from the ‘lower orders’ recruited from orphanages or workhouses) as chimney sweeps, whose unpaid ‘apprenticeships’ would usually entail them being kept starved to skin-and-bone so they could fit up flues often only a few inches wide and in the course of which they would often either slip and fall to their deaths or suffocate in clouds of soot. And this situation persisted for over forty years after black slaves were freed.
@Zerren,
I’d be cautious about that particular detail, as I’ve seen learned academic research papers saying that there weren’t really all that many chimney sweeps, most of them having been replaced by mechanical contrivances early on. It was a thing for a couple of decades, but past that? Not so much. Actual details are eluding me, including an actual citation for any of it, but I do remember a pretty emphatic refutation of the “conventional wisdom” regarding the issue…
Whether that itself represents false historical revisionism, I’ve no idea. I just remember the paper I read…
Let’s not forget that until the British finally drove the French out of Canada in 1763, there was a thriving slave trade of white captives taken and sold by the local Indians who were then transported to the Caribbean plantations as chattel slaves. Indians allied with the French would take English on the frontier as captives, sell them in Canada to the French and those English were then send to a tropical isle to work away the rest of their lives as property. The English did the same thing to the French on the frontier.
And, of course, when William and a bunch of Frenchified Vikings showed up one autumn day in 1066, 10% of the English were chattel slaves. And a whole bunch of English were taken to Scandinavia as actual slaves or sold by the Normans to slave traders in the Mediterranean.
“the British finally drove the French out of Canada”???
No, they did not, this place is still infested with the snail swilling, cheese chomping, commie, government tit sucking fuckers.
I can think of no more graphic example of the US race war coming here than a certain Z-list “actor” marrying a certain ginger fuckwit and then – with a clinical cynicism that makes the Wannsee conference look like a team building retreat – decide that she is “black” and has been “racially slurred”.
Despite being given access to wealth, privilege and above all, status beyond her wildest imagining (well, maybe not her wildest imaginings), she now becomes a victim.
Go figure, because I can’t!!
I truly do hope she’ll have a tilt at US politics. Sorry guys, it would be poetic justice.
The attack upon the United States by the “Woke” Marxists is a LIE – “racist cops” are not going around murdering black people because they do not like the colour of their skin.
The whole Frankfurt School “Woke” “structural racism, sexism, transphobia….” attack is a LIE – people who go along with this lie in relation to the United States will not really defend the United Kingdom against the same lies.
“We are not like the racist Americans” is a “defence” of sickening cowardice and dishonestly.
We all know that American society is in terrible decline – falling life expectancy, many people (such as Mr George Floyd – but it is people of all races) dying of drug abuse, or just killing themselves in despair, the collapse of many of the Churches into the evil insanity of “Social Justice” (which has led to most Americans no longer being members of Churches, being alone and isolated, for the first time in American history), a higher and higher proportion of men not in work (the “low unemployment” figures are as honest as the corrupt election returns), a population being forced into poverty and humiliation – whilst the government, and the Cantillon Effect Corporations, laugh and call the people names (“racist”, “sexist”, “Transphobe”, “Islamophobe” and-so-on0) – but the idea that the United Kingdom can stand if the left complete their work of destroying American society, is false.
The reverse might (might) be true – if the United Kingdom, whose society is also in terrible decline, fell (Heaven Forbid! and-so-on) the United States might be able to carry on – as it has vast natural resources, and farmland and-so-on (it is the government and the Cantillon Effect Corporations, who are joined at the hip with government – via the Federal Reserve, that prevent Americans prospering as they used to), but the idea that the United Kingdom could just carry on if America falls, is quite wrong.
There is a big move in the American financial media to try and “talk up” Disney – it seems that Disney is as important to them as Devil Worship is important to Pfizer (“Sponsored By Pfizer”) and pushing various sexual practices on to five year old boys is important to schools in both the United States and the United Kingdom (the teachers “do not feel safe” if a mother protests about this – Classic Frankfurt School Herbert Marcuse attack “her Freedom of Speech HARMS us”). It will be interesting to see if endless “talking up”, and endless subsidies, save Disney.
Disney is not going to stop pushing far left indoctrination of the young – Bob Igor (a Duke of Orleans type – “rob and kill the evil rich straight white men – apart from me”) has made that very clear, so the question is will society reject Disney (will it go bust – in spite of Congress giving it endless copyright extensions on the stuff a man Disney Corporation hates-and-despises, Walt Disney, created) or will Disney, and the other vast Cantillon Effect corporations and government institutions, succeed in destroying what is left of American society?
Make no mistake – the same forces that are trying to destroy what is left of American society are also trying to destroy what is left of British society, and if America falls Britain will also fall.
Similarly, the Northern states in the US forced the issue, fought a Civil War, and are now held to be the people to blame for slavery by one and all.
I have only just read this thread and was interested in Kirk’s comment from yesterday. I was unaware that any blame has been directed at the Northern states although in typical self-flagellating style they and their west coast counterparts are to the fore about paying reparations (which will turn out to be with other peoples money via federal bailouts thinly disguised in future laughably named spending bills).
I am convinced that there is still plenty of historic venom blaming the southern states as evidenced by the Sherman-like determination to remove statues and rename streets/parks/schools/monuments etc.
“America’s race war has no place in the U.K.” – even the title of the piece is despicable.
The US is also five and a half times as large as the UK, so maybe adjust for that.
(Also why are Scotland and N. Ireland left out of “the UK”?)
He’s not ENTIRELY wrong – the US simply has pockets of people who are far more violent than Britons (or Swedes etc.). (Pretending that the national rate means the violence is evenly spread is an easy mistake to fall into, but it IS false, just as pretending it’s specifically racial; the “borderer vs. cavalier” explanation makes a lot more sense, culturally, than anything more trivially expressible.)
Here in Canada our America-envy (“If the US can have slavery issues, so can we!“) has led us to concoct much nonsense lately.
Never mind that – as Zerren Yeoville noted above – slavery was over across the British Empire in 1833 or that Canada has never had a black population on the scale of the US.
By 1901, there were 17,500 blacks in Canada. That was 0.3 percent of our population back then. Today they account for just over four percent of the population and of that four percent, roughly half are of Caribbean ancestry. In other words, they came to Canada as immigrants from the late 1970s on. The rest are descendants of either Loyalists (i.e., blacks who fought for the Crown in the American Revolution) or slaves who found freedom in British North America, largely by way of the Underground Railroad.
There is just no significant history of slavery nor the black demographics in Canada to match the US.
But hey, why let the facts get in the way?
No, I’d say that is quite correct.
Sigivald said:
It ain’t the culture. Or, at least, it ain’t just the culture.
Racism as expressed by skin color and other easily distinguished external characteristics is only mostly wrong. Like, some unknown amount, probably in the ninety-percent range. You can’t go by external appearances when predicting behavior. Well, not entirely…
There’s a however, comma lurking there: Heritable behavioral traits and actual behaviors. If you think those don’t exist, from whatever causative factor, then you just haven’t observed your fellow man enough. I can reel you out anecdotal evidence from things I’ve seen over the course of my life that convince me that there is some component of human behavior that is both heritable and due to genes and/or epigenetic factors, along with another unknown component that’s likely due to environment. I rather suspect that there’s enough there to make one question one’s actual free will, were we to ever tease it out.
You see the same behaviors turning up across generations. Good God above, I see the same tics, mannerisms, and gestures in one of my nephews that my long-dead stepfather displayed. Said nephew being born over a decade after his death, so not a damn chance of him copying things he saw his grandfather do. There are cases I’ve witnessed where generation-spanning criminalities occurred that simply can’t be explained otherwise than there being something actually heritable in the blood and bone versus the simplistic explanation of “environment”, because the environment simply wasn’t the same.
One of those had a really unfortunate situation arise out of it, namely incestuous pedophilia. Young boy, still in diapers, taken away from a family where his older sisters were being molested on the regular by his dad and grandfather. He was removed, adopted out, never had any contact past infancy with his birth family whatsoever. He became an abuser of his own daughter, got caught, committed suicide. In the aftermath, his wife and adoptive family decided they had to know, and got a court order to break the secrecy on the adoption, to find what they discovered to be a multi-generational problem in his birth family. It was a weird one, because you’d think that they’d have a bunch of other cases elsewhere in that family tree, but they didn’t. Apparently, whatever causative factor was in that lineage only expressed itself in that one line of the family. Who, coincidentally, both did and did not look anything like the rest of their relatives in a large, prosperous Midwestern extended farm family.
So, there’s something going on there. Of that, I’m certain. How much? That’s what is questionable. I don’t think it is predestination, it’s more a predisposition affair for most people.
Given that, I don’t think it’s too far a stretch to say that you have cultural effects working outwards from these traits in a population. The stereotypes are there, and if you stop and think about it, there are probably environmental influences feeding back into it all; the continuities you find around the world between widely distanced cultures that happen to share the same sort of environment and social niche? Yeah; that’s got to have an effect.
From here, you can easily get to why we so easily conflate things to become racist. Even though you’re dealing with two entirely different cultural/behavioral patterns engrained into the genes, if one population looks like another on the surface, then you’re probably going to immediately jump to “One of these things looks just like the other…”, and Hey! Presto!! you think you’ve got grounds for being a racist asshole based on their appearance.
The real deal is, however, that there are subtle behavioral things that you should be looking for, instead of keying in on the surface things like skin color.
Although… If you really don’t want to start sounding like one of those bad old bigots that based it all on how people looked? Don’t start looking at what happens to domesticated animals, because there are a lot of easy “tells” with regards to things like floppy ears, colors that don’t occur in nature, and a whole host of other external signs that can tell you a lot about a specific animal’s state of domestication. What’s worse is that they’re consistent enough across species that you can kinda begin to guess where the hell the “domestication” behavioral genes are, in relation to things like coloration and other body expressions.
Which all adds up to the unfortunate realization that there probably is something to the idea of “Racism”, but it ain’t really based on the things we’ve lazily defaulted to because they’re obvious as all hell.