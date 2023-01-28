We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Current countdown on the Extinction clock…

· Environment

April 18th 2003:

Crash course towards massive species extinction, says Defenders of Wildlife.

Nina Fascione, Vice President for Field Conservation Programs at Defenders of Wildlife, quote: “Frankly, it looks like we’re on a crash course towards massive species extinctions in the next 20 years […] We could lose one-fifth or 20% of our species within the next two decades. That’s a very short amount of time”.

As of time of posting, 79 days left to come true.

January 28th, 2023 |

