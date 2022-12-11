|
This is not satire. They believe that genocide and the collapse of human civilisation are imminent.
If it so bad, they should be confined and put on Suicide Watch.
Until the Earth is healed.
I expect commuters will rest more assured if this is done.
I wish they would make the cognitive leap to get to the endgame and then come right out and say, “we want to decide who lives and who dies.”
“…taking vital action against this criminal government…” they say. If the really believed that the government’s actions are criminal then they would pursue legal remedies and no doubt the fox killer would be only too happy to assist them. Since they haven’t it’s clear that “criminal” is hyperbole.
Steven R:
They won’t, and if any one of them says such a thing you won’t hear the news of it except perhaps on GB News.
Mark Steyn spoke recently of being delayed by one of Just Stop Oil’s episodes of kneeling down to play jacks in the middle of a busy road, like playful children.
Steyn was disgruntled, but did get into work.
I knew someone who got up an hour early just to tune into a police radio and find out what was disrupting traffic that day (something is always disrupting traffic every day). He then planned out an alternate route.
There are places in the UK where Just Stop Oil can stop all the traffic. I don’t think London is one of them.
Hopefully you can suss out where Just Stop Oil and their ilk is to plan an alternate route around them. It’s the best you can expect in this insane world.
No doubt the current cold weather will keep the buggers at home and in front of the fire. Just think of all that extra gas that’s being burnt to keep them warm.
Must give the poor, little snowflakes an anxiety attack. Shame we can’t offer them Canadian-style euthanasia…purely to ease the suffering of the wee mites, naturally.
They’re right for the wrong reasons. The government is actually engineering an economic collapse to be followed by a civil war. The climate is not an issue.
I don’t know Roué le Jour, the climate sounds quite bracing…
Civil unrest with occasional outbreaks of rioting.
It is wonderful “Projection”.
Civilisation may well collapse – but, because of, not in spite of, the actions of “Just Stop Oil” and the endless other groups. Not over the entire world of course – but in this densely populated island which is much more vulnerable economically than most people tend to think.
Far from being enemies – the government (the permanent government – the officials and “experts”) are on the same side as “Just Stop Oil”, they are all pushing ever more regulations, even more government spending and ever more taxes.
The Founder of “Just Stop Oil” knows what this may lead to in a densely populated island like this – and he LIKES what it may lead to.
Far from being a fan of civilisation – he hates civilisation, because it is the creation of white-male-heterosexual “capitalists” in the past, whom he despises. He despises them – and all they have created, he wants to destroy all they have created. “Climate Change” is just an excuse – if the C02 causes terrible Global Warming theory did not exist, he would find some other excuse (say Covid – or Global Cooling), it is civilisation (or what is left of it) that he wishes to destroy.
Will he succeed? I do not know.
But no one in power seems to be seriously opposing such groups. On the contrary – the police love them, and the young are being taught at school and university (and via the media) that they are correct about everything.
Not just “Global Warming” (now called vaguely “Climate Change” – which can mean anything, and the climate does not stay the same, just as there is no “balance of nature” – nature changes, evolves, it does not stay in some mythical “balance”), but also on Western civilisation being inherently evil – “racist”, “sexist”, “homophobic”, “transphobic”, “Islamophobic” (three cheers for Mayor Khan and the statue of the demented “Christian” decapitator, and pro Imperial Germany during the First World War, he he has just put in Trafalgar Square), and-so-on.
That is the irony – the people pretending to want to save civilisation really, if one looks into the writings of their founder, are filled with hatred for civilisation and wish to destroy it. And their policies would do exactly that – at least on this cold and overpopulated island.
It is all such a waste of our time and resources, not to mention the spirits of those duped into thinking there is a man-made climate crisis. There really is not a shred of evidence for such a crisis. A good starter booklet for those willing to start digging into the subject (and not just be passive in the face of decades of fatuous scaremongering) is available on Amazon for less than £8. ‘Climate at a Glance’.
FrankS.
What I find interesting is how the “solution”, all power to government and the pet corporations (“Stakeholder Capitalism” as Dr Schwab called in his 1971 book – Mussolini had called the same idea “Fascism” or “the Corporate State”) came along BEFORE the problem.
Very few people were talking about Global Warming in the 1960s and 1970s – Global Cooling was the fashion in science back then.
Yet the proposed transformation of society to a society totally controlled by governments (indeed international governance) and “pet” corporations – was being pushed, right back then.
What a happy coincidence that the solution to Global Warming (now, rather vaguely, called “Climate Change”) just happened to be what the establishment were already pushing.
And I am sure that the establishment are very grateful for the “resistance”, for the “rebels” – who believe everything they are told (told by the establishment they think they are rebelling against), and do everything the establishment (privately) want them to do.
The deeply, arse achingly depressing thing about this is that somewhere between 1/3 and 1/2 half the population are on this bus.
If they actually believed that issuing a handful of oil and gas licenses would cause civilization to collapse, they’d be loudly supporting it.