Samizdata quote of the day – Росію необхідно перемогти edition

Putin’s insecurity might start with anxiety about his personal future, but he has extended this into a vision for Russia that involves a permanent struggle with the West and its liberalism. There is little NATO can do about this vision except to ensure Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. Trenin’s bleak logic works both ways. There is no turning back for either side. Putin’s future and that of his inner circle is a matter for the Russian elite. The fragmentation of the Russian Federation is not, despite allegations, desired by Western governments in that this would be a source of yet more upset and instability. By and large they would prefer that Russia held together – but again this is not up to them. Moscow’s decision to use outlying regions as a source of military recruits to pursue a catastrophic war means that it will have to cope with the consequences. Whether or not an alternative liberal and democratic vision for Russia can develop in the future, upon which any more stable European security order depends, will also be up to Russians. The West can help if there is something to work with for the consequences of continued chaos and anger will be dire, but the first requirement will be a different sort of leader in the Kremlin, with a strong enough political base to confront the harsh reality of Russia’s situation. In the end the biggest threats to Russian security do not lie outside its borders but inside its capital.
The “liberalism” of the West is not liberalism at all – this is perfect for Mr Putin as he, and his supporters, can point to the evils in the West (such as the sexual mutilation of children and the general Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda) and pretend that these evils, the collapsing societies of the United States and other lands, are what “liberalism” means.
And Mr Putin is perfect for the Western “liberals” (who are not liberals) as they can say “if you do not support what we are doing you must be a supporter of the vicious dictator Putin!”
Thus both the Dictator Putin and the Western “liberals” (who are not liberals) feed off each other – Mr Putin can point at the madness and evil that is engulfing the West, and the Western leaders can point that the brutal dictatorship of Mr Putin and his war of aggression in the Ukraine.
If these two things, the brutal dictatorship of Mr Putin or the madness and evil of Western “liberalism” (which is not liberalism), were the only two alternatives – then suicide would indeed be the correct course of action, but they are NOT the only alternatives – indeed they are not really “alternatives” at all.
I would ask people the following question – if Mr Putin and Western “liberalism” are alternatives then which of them takes the following position.
Support for Freedom of Speech.
Support for Freedom of Religion.
Support for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.
Opposition to abortion.
Support for private property in land against the edicts of the government.
Real (commodity) money against the fiat money of governments and bankers.
Honest finance from Real Savings – not Credit Bubbles.
Voluntary, not state, provision for some of the basic things of human life – childhood, illness, old age.
The correct answer is NETHER.
Western “liberalism” is a lie – it has nothing (nothing) in common with the Classical Liberalism of Gladstone or Senator Conklin or President Cleveland (for both Republicans and Democrats could be Classical Liberals).
And the “alternative” of Mr Putin is no real alternative at all – for on so many basic things he agrees (yes agrees) with the false “liberalism” if the West.
The man of the right, in the true sense of the righteous man (or someone seeking to be righteous – for we all fail, and have to pick ourselves up again) will reject the “alternative” of Mr Putin as the false (fake) thing that it is.
I repeat – think about the Bill of Rights and the other things that truly mattered to Classical Liberals and real Conservatives (such as the Old Whig Edmund Burke – who spends far more pages attacking fiat money and Credit Bubble finance in “Reflections on the Revolution in France” than he does in talking about the threat to the Queen, although it is the latter that always gets quoted).
It is true that modern “liberalism” (which is not liberalism) has betrayed everything – every part of the Bill of Rights and every other basic principle (Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the right to be secure in one’s person and possessions, the right to a fair and speedy trial, and so on) and has made a total mockery of honest money and sound finance – which is the bed rock of a just economy with real security of property.
But so has Mr Putin – he is no alternative, he is the same thing, tyranny, wearing a different coloured mask.
Much like in “1984” Oceania, Eurasia and East Asia are presented as alternatives (often fighting savage wars against each other) – when, in reality, they are not alternatives.
All the things one hears from deceived Conservatives on the internet “there was no Covid lockdown in Russia”, “there is no abortion in Russia”, “there is freedom of religion in Russia” are all false – every single claim is wrong.
To our brothers and sisters in liberty – especially in the United States, but elsewhere to.
If you are looking for liberty and for traditional principles – do not look to Mr Putin, look much closer to home.
Not to the Credit Bubble cities (yes they are doomed) and not to the Woke Corporations (also supported by the Credit Bubble) or to the institutions of government – such as the corrupt thugs of the FBI.
Go out into a rural area and follow the sound of a hammer working metal and the smell of a forge – there you will find what you are looking for.
“Putin needs to die.”
Can’t argue with it. Harsh, but his fault. I just hope those waiting in the wings are better.
Indeed, but that’s a big if. As Freedman put it…
Whoever comes after Putin might well not do so by promising to end the war against Ukraine but rather promising to win it.
Excellent points by Freedman.
I think the departure of Putin, however it happens, will be taken as a signal by many ordinary Russian conscripts as time to get out of this dismal war. Whatever promises are made by leaders in the battle to succeed him, whoever takes over will have a hard time restoring obedience and eagerness in the ranks even to the level of today, let alone to what Russia would need to start taking territory, or even keeping it.
The “bottom line” is “how does this war benefit Russia?”
And the war in no way benefits Russia – it is Mr Putin trying to recapture his youth, for when he was born, indeed right up to when he was 30, the Ukraine was under Moscow.
Mr Putin can not adjust to the fact, and it is a fact, that the Ukrainians do not wish to be under Moscow – for in his youth (again right to when he was 30) the Ukraine and Russia were one country, the Soviet Union. It was the Soviet Union that Mr Putin served – in the KGB.
Mr Putin is sometimes attacked as a Russian nationalist – but that is exactly what he is NOT. A Russian patriot should look to Russia, the interests of the Russian people, NOT try and rebuild the Soviet Union.
Hopefully, people will come into power in Moscow who do not dream of rebuilding the Soviet Union – but look inward, inward to Russia.
By the way, Lawrence Freedman is, in a way, just as delusional as Mr Putin.
Lawrence Freedman talks of something called “Western liberalism” as if Ronald Reagan was still President of the United States and Margaret Thatcher was still Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
This Frankfurt School “Woke” mess is not “Western liberalism” – Western liberalism, in the sense of supporting Freedom of Speech and a, at least partly, free economy, has utterly collapsed.
Russia must reject both Mr Putin and his dream of recreating the Soviet Union – AND reject the “Woke” West, which is in no way Western liberalism (which, contrary to Lawrence Freedman, has collapsed).
As for Americans – there is respect for basic liberties and for (to some extent) limited government in some States – Texas and Florida are the largest example (tens of million of people in both – so not small examples), but NOT at the Federal level.
The Federal Government of the United States and the Corporations (the Corporations propped up by the Credit Money of the banking system) are now an abomination – and this basic fact must be grasped.
In the 1980s the United States government was vastly bigger than it was supposed to be – but it was still, to some extent, “our side”. Only someone totally out of touch could think of the American government of today as in any way “our side” – it is, today, an abomination.
“Paul you have not really discussed the United Kingdom”.
I have not, and it is not an oversight – given the current position of the United Kingdom, there is no point in discussing United Kingdom.
As for technical issues with Samizdata.
Perry does a better job unpaid – than the large, and paid, staff of Facebook do.
Facebook has been driving me to distraction for a week now.
Other people on Facebook, including certain elderly people in poor health, will think I have let them down – that I have abandoned them.
There seems to be nothing I can do.
Silly me – of course Mr Putin was 39 (not 30) when the Ukraine voted for independence on December 1st 1991.
Still this strengthens my point – 39 is a bit old to adjust to a different world. Although his grandfather managed it – he went from being a chef at a hotel in St Petersburg, to cooking for both “Lenin” and “Stalin” before dying in 1965 in Moscow.
If someone had told a young Vladimir Putin “you know that, centuries ago, Ukraine was independent of Moscow” he would have said something like “how interesting” and then gone to lunch. It would not have occurred to him that such times could come again.
Things in history are not “settled” – just because something has been around a long time, does not mean it can not be reversed, and that is a good thing to keep in mind.
Curious: To whom in Russia do these promises need to be made to affect who takes power? Is there truly a meaningful democratic situation, or will contestants need to impress some shadowy power structure? Where does national power reside in a Putin-less Russia?
The people most likely to replace Putin circa 2022 are the nationalists (I nearly wrote “extreme” nationalists, but in a Russian context, the term “extreme” is redundant as there really isn’t a non-extreme alternative, it would be akin to saying a “moderate Nazi”). They run the range from true believers like the Himmler-esque Timofey Sergeitsev & his Rashist ilk, to cynical opportunists like Yevgeny Prigozhin, a non-figurative gangster.
This is the problem – Russian culture, the Russian soul, is wounded.
Take the Orthodox Church – the true priests and laity were mostly destroyed by the Marxists, often murdered. So what was left? Mostly clerics willing to go along with what they were told to do by the Marxist security organs (such as the KGB that Mr Putin was a member of) – it is true that actual belief in Marxism declined over time, but it was replaced by gangsterism. And nor is it just the church that was corrupted.
As various Russians have told me – “remember we are not the descendants of the people who risked their lives standing up for the truth – we are the descendants of those who murdered them”. The best Russians know how wounded the Russian soul is. Mr Putin is not the descendant of someone who denounced the lies and murders of “Lenin” and “Stalin” – he is the descendant of someone who made lunch and dinner for “Lenin” and “Stalin”.
But, make no mistake, there were plenty of Ukrainian Marxist murderers as well – they were not just victims for 70 years, their were plenty of “Activists” in the Ukraine.
Nor is the West free of moral decay – as Lawrence Freedman should know.
Every institution in the West is corrupted – state institutions and private ones to.
For example, Father Frank Pavone, the head of Priests for Life, has just been kicked out of priesthood – supposedly for vile language, he said “God damn” in a social media argument, but everyone knows this is NOT the real reason he has been kicked out. No doubt they will next throw financial allegations at the man – but that will also be nothing (nothing whatever) to do with the real reason they have got rid of him.
Modern Rome hates real priests – priests who actually do their job of standing up against abortion and other things. This is because modern Rome, like every other institution in the West, religious or secular, wants to get on with the establishment – and people who point out that what the establishment does (not “just” on abortion – on just about everything) is against the principles of Christianity (and against traditional secular moral philosophy as well – the traditional understanding of natural law, natural justice) are a terrible problem for Rome – and a terrible problem for any corrupted institution, religious or secular.
Bishop Strickland (Tyler Texas – of course it would be Texas) called what Rome did “evil” (his word not mine) – and questioned whether the earthly Church is controlled by people who believe in God at all (to which the answer is, perhaps, that they believe in a sort of Hegelian “God of surprises”, God as “History” – not the God of traditional Christianity).
Again it is not just religious institutions. The proud secular universities were set up to defend free enquiry and the search for truth, and now they are “Woke” – hating everything they were created to love, and seeking to destroy what they were created to protect.
The vast corporations are no longer really business organisations seeking to provide customers with what they want to pay for – the corporations now have a very different agenda (a political and cultural agenda), and are financed (more and more) by the flow of Credit Money created from nothing, and allocated (by BlackRock and so on) on the basis of the SEG and DEI agendas.
Every institution, public and private, is corrupted.
It is not just the Russian soul that is wounded – it is the Western soul as well.
And that holds true even if one has a non Christian (Aristotelian) view of what the soul is – what a person is.
We are all in deep trouble – and not just economic trouble.