Samizdata quote of the day – space version

· Science & Technology · Space

“Biotech firms, pharmaceutical manufacturers, the makers of semiconductors and other advanced materials – companies from across the entire industrials sector – will invent and produce their next breakthrough products that will benefit life on Earth in the microgravity factories of space.”

Tom Vice – Sierra Space CEO, talking about the prospects of orbital manufacturing and R&D.

December 7th, 2022 |

