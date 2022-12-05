|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“What I am observing is that, contrary to common reputation, the UK political system is turning out to be more gridlocked than the American system. One problem is that governments can very easily lose their majorities and fall, as witnessed by the quick succession of three British prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and now Rishi Sunak. To provide a simple example, it has been difficult for any of those governments to legalize fracking (Johnson did not, Truss made gestures in that direction, Sunak has claimed he will not). If nothing else, fracking would disrupt the rural and suburban environments of Tory voters, and endanger the stability of a Conservative government. The end result is that Britain is less energy-independent, more budget constrained and as a result more constrained in what it can do politically.”
Tyler Cowen.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
” If nothing else, fracking would disrupt the rural and suburban environments of Tory voters, and endanger the stability of a Conservative government. ”
This is just absolute tosh. Bollocks. Drivel. Rubbish.
The fact that this can be written with a straight face _IS_ the problem.
“If nothing else, fracking and the inevitable failure of government, law enforcement and the legal system to deal swiftly and effectively with the inevitable demonstrations would disrupt the rural and suburban environments of Tory voters, and endanger the stability of a Conservative government”.
John,
Quite so, but it’s the inevitable failure of Govt etc that is the problem – as it is always and everywhere – not the proximate cause of fracking…
The fact that this can be written with a straight face _IS_ the problem.
Well I have met a few Tories who bleat about fracking, building things and the like, and the NIMBY impulse is strong. A by-election, held last summer in Boris Johnson period of government, was so I heard a disaster for the Tories because LibDems promised to block housing development. And a lot of Tories in the South tend, from my experience as a journalist, to be fierce opponents of development that they think might damage the value of their homes. A specific example is the endless delays to a third runway at Heathrow. Look at how Zac Goldsmith, Boris Johnson and other Tories in constituencies on the flightpath area near Windsor, Richmond and the like opposed it. The same mindset applies to fracking.
I guess if you call yourself the “Pedant General” you are inviting trouble if you haven’t marshalled your own arguments very well and just scoff at what Mr Cowen has written. You have, I am afraid, written “tosh, drivel and bollocks”.
Have a pedantic rest of the week!
A gas well has been sunk close to the village where I live in East Yorkshire, no fracking involved as far as I’m aware. I think that the swampy camp was probably more disruptive than any industrial activity that went on. I just can’t get inside the heads of the imbeciles who stuck posters in their front gardens bearing the legend “Green Fields Not Gas Fields”, all of whom have a gas meter on the front of their houses.