Race grifters gonna grift

When I first read of the storm-in-a-teacup story of an 83 year old royal aide, Lady Susan Hussey, asking some black woman who runs a charity, Ngozi Fulani “where are you actually from?”… I thought it seemed rather a crass line of questioning in this day and age. Indeed, cringeworthy was the term that came to mind.
But then I saw a picture of Ngozi Fulani (if ever there was a Liverpudlian sounding name…) dressed like an extra on the set of some Black Panther movie, suddenly the entire encounter started to look entirely different.
Turns out the woman was cosplaying as an African and yet took umbrage when someone consequently assumed she was African (pro-tip Susan, actual Africans rarely dress like that which should have been a giveaway). The moment Ngozi Fulani started flouncing around announcing how upset she was at such ‘racism’, the response should have been to tell her to grow the hell up and make damn sure she never gets invited to any official functions in the future.
Widow of a former Chairman of the BBC Governors, baked in to the post-War ‘consensus’, part of the ruling class albeit the decorative end, sympathy? Well not exactly Schadenfreude, but play silly games, win silly prizes.
Agreed Mr Ed, not exactly losing any sleep over Susan Hussey. but this is a florid example of confected outrage.
Looks like she won the race lottery. If you can find some rich person to say the wrong magic words, you’re golden.
I saw that this morning as the TOP STORY on BBC News and how it was all abusive and racist and whatnot.
I’d like to see the world a couple of centuries after the last white has died off just to see who they are going to blame for their problems then.