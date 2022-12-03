We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

A soldier returns Part I

· Eastern Europe · Military affairs · Ukraine

Lindybeige (1.2m YouTube subscribers) hardly needs our endorsement but this interview with a British member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion is excellent. Organisation, disorganisation, treachery, office politics, death, Walter Mittys, mess tins, big bangy things, tea; it’s got it all, apart from Part II.

December 3rd, 2022 |

2 comments to A soldier returns Part I

  • Mr Ed
    December 3, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    I have seen this video, it is extremely interesting and sobering. Some of the comments refer to the chap as a sort of militarised Dave Lister from Red Dwarf, which is actually a very fair description, except this man has immense courage.

  • Ian
    December 3, 2022 at 3:49 pm

    I enjoyed it too. And if you’re interested in that kind of thing, I’d recommend Carolus Lofroos’ book about Ukraine in 2014-15, entitled The Foreigner Group.

