Samizdata quote of the day – Albanian edition
Why leave Albania – parts of which are beautiful – for an unprepossessing bedsit in a dispiriting London borough? The experts I sounded out, friends and a friend of a friend, interestingly don’t focus primarily on the economy to explain the exodus – because it really is an exodus of the younger generation. Rather, it’s to do with Albania being a failed state: the absence of the rule of law, the sense that the place is being run by a corrupt coterie for its own benefit, the hopelessness about the prospects for change, the narco-economy. One recent paper put the number who’ve left the country since the advent of Edi Rama, the socialist prime minister, in 2013, at 700,000. If Rama wants to know what’s really behind the exodus of Albanians, he could do worse than look in the mirror.
– Melanie McDonagh
In my old post Humanitarian Combat Fatigue, I described the illegals as migrants but also as a complicit commodity (so, in a sense, I was agreeing with the OP article that they are “not just) migrants”. That old post has a link to an older example of the “huge nexus of organised crime and asylum seeking”.
The absurdity of the UK’s juristocratic-cum-bureaucratic-determined immigration practices are well illustrated by the arrival of visibly (in every sense while they cross the channel) illegal Albanians who very demonstrably (in logic) protect (by silence when it is not more) organised criminals whose details they blatantly know, who originate from a country that is part of the Schengen agreement, i.e. that these same jurists and bureaucrats are not even formally treating as a place to which you could not return people.
After WWII, many Germans recognised that Hitler’s victory would have been a disaster for Germans, not just for Nazi Germany’s official victim categories. Those German soldiers waiting on the far side of the channel in 1940 were not just dangerous to our freedom, they were also victims whom the Nazis were depriving of their own. But they were complicit in it; they would obey orders to take from us the freedom they had already lost (and then some).
It is unwise to allow illegals to stay even a while if they refuse to inform on (i.e. break with; show some will to cease obeying) the people traffickers who brought them (instant return to Albania if they don’t).
So they decided to come here?
the absence of the rule of law, the sense that the place is being run by a corrupt coterie for its own benefit, the hopelessness about the prospects for change, the narco-economy.
Allow me to introduce you to any city in the United States.
How long before Britain becomes a failed state? Where do we go?