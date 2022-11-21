We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

“Rare unrest in Guangzhou”

This video comes via the Guardian: “Rare unrest in Chinese city of Guangzhou as people protest over Covid restrictions”

Is unrest such as this really so rare? Would we know if it were not rare?

Related posts: “Riding the Covid tiger” and “Sci-Fi dystopia or real world?”

  • Mr Ed
    November 22, 2022 at 7:18 am

    I doubt that they are getting to unrest like the summer of 1989 in East Germany, when belief in the system collapsed. More interesting is Iran, where the football team reportedly did not sing the national anthem before the game with England. That is the sort of thing that shows that the belief has gone. Once belief is lost, it is then a matter of losing fear.

