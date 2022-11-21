|
“Rare unrest in Guangzhou”
I doubt that they are getting to unrest like the summer of 1989 in East Germany, when belief in the system collapsed. More interesting is Iran, where the football team reportedly did not sing the national anthem before the game with England. That is the sort of thing that shows that the belief has gone. Once belief is lost, it is then a matter of losing fear.