The Tory Party: controlled flight into terrain

The Tory party has become ‘culturally inbred’ and started to resemble the deranged Hillbillies of Hollywood myth, just with shirts from Jermyn Street and a better wine list. People like Crispin Blunt et al seem to believe they have a natural right to be in charge because… well, just because. Even marginally democratic input like the Conservative Party members choosing Liz Truss is intolerable as they wanted Rishi Sunak. This of course also explains why Brexit drove them into the florid stage of insanity as the oiks simply refused to do what their betters had told them to do.
So, Liz Truss is now a sock-puppet for her political rivals, a PM in office but not in power. Perhaps a stronger woman would have resisted the pressure and turned things around even at this late stage, but we now know Liz Truss is not such a woman. She seems to have naively assumed that having forced out Boris (who to be fair set the stage of this entire shitshow), the same people would then abide by the Party membership’s wishes and allow her to actual govern.
The absurdly named Conservative Party is in the midst of a CFIT (controlled flight into terrain) due to its internal ideological contradictions. Far from being a broad church, the Wets, better described as Blue Blairites, people with more in common with LibDems or pre-Corbyn Labour Party than the free-market low tax wing of the party, have decided only they are fit to be in power.
That’s it, one hundred years on from 1922 the Tories as currently understood are doomed. They need to crash and burn and indeed they will. The Labour government that will follow is going to be economically and culturally even worse (which given how crap the Tories have been will a remarkable achievement, but I believe Labour is absolutely up to the task). But sadly the destruction of the Conservative Party as now understood has to happen. We have just arrived at the end point of where 30 years of “lesser evil” voting has led us.
What eventually comes next 5 to 10 years from now after Labour take their turn to trash the nation? Hard to say but at least we can’t blame the EU now. Perhaps something that calls itself the Conservative Party under Kemi Badanoch will arise from the ashes? A Conservative Party that is actually is a conservative party? Or maybe Reform UK? Perhaps something else entirely? I really don’t know.
I am not a ‘hastener’, thinking worse will lead to better, but Truss should dissolve Parliament and deselect every Wet and take the miserable Twitter-obsessed fools who comprise the bulk of her MPs with her, and let’s have Ragnarök, after which a better world rose.
That would at least give liberty a chance, whereas now there is none.
Having spent a bit of time as a journalist around Tory MPs, on the whole I have come to loathe these people as the supercilious fools they are. There are honorable exceptions, but the numbers are few and far between.
I think much of the modern Conservative Party, and indeed parts of the other parties, has fallen for a political version of the Precautionary Principle. All risk as much as possible must be avoided. In economics, that means clinging to money printing and very low interest rates, tax-and-spend, no real cuts to tax, no serious deregulation, or building of anything that upset the Greens, or the NIMBYs, etc.
The question is whether, after a decade of more of this, with all the stagnation, bossiness and intrusiveness it brings, will there be a sufficiently large number of voters who are angered enough to vote for a genuinely small-government brand of conservativism, or whatever other label there is.
As a sign of how the financial “establishment” operates, Lloyds Banking Group has just pledged to cease all investment in new coal, gas, oil and forms of nuclear energy. One of the UK’s largest banks, bailed out by the taxpayer a decade ago, is deliberately choosing to invest in energy that is more expensive, and will probably damage returns for its shareholders. And everyone (well, almost everyone), applauds. Few journalists ask the hard questions.
Part of the current problem also is that the media, with the odd eccentric exception, think that the Tories’ reversion to Cameroonian stagnation and LibDem tribute band act is fine, and welcome it. Many of the reporters and editors who cover this stuff hold the same, broadly accepted set of views on what is “sensible” about this or that. It is a huge echo chamber. One of my disappointments is that while the internet, and blogs, have fragmented this a bit, it hasn’t done so as much as I would have hoped.