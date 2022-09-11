|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
There can be no more questions from Western partner nations about the long-term prospects for Ukrainian victory on the battlefield, which should help guarantee continued large-scale support throughout what promises to be a very economically and politically difficult winter. The Ukrainian government will now be highly resilient against Russian-sponsored narratives that aim to undermine domestic faith in the Zelenskyy government. The Russian leadership faces very awkward questions about its decision to invade and the way in which it has conducted the war, and has also lost any semblance of a bargaining position to try and compel Ukraine to negotiate a settlement that might lock in some Russian gains. Finally, in the all-important area of morale, Ukrainian troops will be going into a muddy, cold and dangerous winter period with confidence in their victory, while Russian troops must come to terms with a major defeat, heavy losses, the obvious lies of their leaders, and fear of what the Spring will bring.
– Justin Bronk
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
If Mr Putin does not win the war this winter, he is out – and “out” means dead.
This means that he will pull out the stops – cut off all energy supplies to the Ukraine, by shutting off imports and destroying domestic Ukrainian energy production.
No gas, no coal, no electricity for Ukraine – that will be his aim.
Come to think of it – Mr Putin’s aim for Ukraine (no gas, no coal, no oil) is oddly similar to the policy of former Prime Minister Johnson in relation to the United Kingdom.
If Mr Putin had a competent propaganda machine (he does not) he might be able to package his war on the Ukrainian people as a “A Net Zero incentive to combat Climate Change”.
However, there is a difference – at least in theory former Prime Minister Johnson was pro nuclear power, whereas Mr Putin will seek to cut off all nuclear power to the Ukraine.
I doubt that Mr Putin will target solar cells and wind turbines – as he knows they are not very important (other than as expert earners for his ally the People’s Republic of China – which makes them). Making electric batteries is terrible for the environment – but that would get us off topic.