Samizdata quote of the day

The way Sam talks about institutions and expert opinion confirms my sense that the true split of the heterodox world was between those defending the institutions and those who defend the truth. When the institutions separated from the truth, we saw who was who.

Alexandros Marinos, making what I think is a profound broader point, referencing not just Sam Harris’ train wreck interview on Triggernometry.

August 18th, 2022 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Bobby b
    August 18, 2022 at 7:57 pm

    I think he just told us that it would be better to destroy the world than to leave it to people who think like Trump.

  • bobby b
    August 18, 2022 at 8:48 pm

    (P.S. I meant Harris, not Marinos.)

  • Patrick Crozier
    August 18, 2022 at 10:02 pm

    Clearly Triggernometry’s interview with Sam Harris is a big deal. But there’s something I just don’t understand. Who the fuck is Sam Harris?

  • Exasperated
    August 18, 2022 at 10:25 pm

    How can they, people like Harris, and they are legion, not see that they are boosting Trump’s popularity, by making claims that are preposterous, fantastical, and malignant. Is it a compulsion, a mania, or some sort of neurosis? It’s so pathetic and adolescent. It’s baffling to people, who don’t have Trump on the brain, every waking minute.

