Samizdata quote of the day
The way Sam talks about institutions and expert opinion confirms my sense that the true split of the heterodox world was between those defending the institutions and those who defend the truth. When the institutions separated from the truth, we saw who was who.
– Alexandros Marinos, making what I think is a profound broader point, referencing not just Sam Harris’ train wreck interview on Triggernometry.
I think he just told us that it would be better to destroy the world than to leave it to people who think like Trump.
(P.S. I meant Harris, not Marinos.)
Clearly Triggernometry’s interview with Sam Harris is a big deal. But there’s something I just don’t understand. Who the fuck is Sam Harris?
How can they, people like Harris, and they are legion, not see that they are boosting Trump’s popularity, by making claims that are preposterous, fantastical, and malignant. Is it a compulsion, a mania, or some sort of neurosis? It’s so pathetic and adolescent. It’s baffling to people, who don’t have Trump on the brain, every waking minute.