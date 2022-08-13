The suggestion that foreign-born terrorists should, perhaps, be asked to leave and build their murderous theocracy elsewhere would make the people who write and enforce our laws choke on their quinoa salad.
Samizdata quote of the day
August 13th, 2022 |
6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
An illustration of how far our rulers have wandered from the service of those they are hired to serve. The system is at fault. Those hired have far too much leniency placed upon them and we have almost no power over them.
I did not use this sort of language (the language the post uses) – but saying that if (if) it was considered a duty to kill people who mocked Muhammed, it would be best if such people did no come to Western lands, got me a year’s suspension.
In the future, under a “Prime Minister Starmer” it will most likely get someone a prison sentence.
This is a matter of basic religious law – and we do need guidance on this matter. A straight answer.
Is it lawful to mock Muhammed or not? Lawful under Islamic Law.
It is no good chanting “Islamophobe” – and nor is he opposite evasion any good “Islamic Law does not matter here” – of course it matters.
If someone believes that God (the being that created the universe) has decreed that a certain person (in this case Muhammed) should not be mocked – on pain of death, that is very important. It needs to be established whether or not this is true. It is also important to establish whether or not leaving Islam (apostasy) is a crime or not – whether it is, at least if it is a man who leaves Islam, punishable by death.
I am reminded of the war in Afghanistan – for more than 20 years we were told that the Taliban were wrong, that they had “misinterpreted” or even “twisted” Islamic Law – yet no Western government produced any real argument. Fancy weapons and so on are not arguments – unless one intends genocide.
The closet we go to an argument were quotations (normally out of context) from early (Mecca) surahs of the Koran – which even I (who am ignorant of Arabic) know were superseded by the Medina surahs.
A serious Islamic scholar hearing Western governments (and media) saying that this or that group had “misinterpreted” or “twisted” Islam, must have great difficulty in preventing themselves laughing.
Jesus Christ never ruled on this Earth – people can talk of “Christ the King”, but Jesus never formed an Earthly government.
Many people have claimed to be Christian rulers – people with wildly different opinions. Even Mr Joseph Biden, with his abortion on demand and his “Trans Rights” for eight year children, claims to be a Christian.
Pope Francis warmly greeted both Mr Joseph Biden and Mrs Nancy Pelosi (the fanatical abortion supporter) – even giving Holy Communion to the latter (as a put-down to the Catholic Bishop of San Francisco – who would not do so so). The Muslim world will have watched and seen just how seriously the West takes the basic principles of the faith it claims to profess.
Personally I am NOT a good man – but then I do NOT claim to be a religious authority. And this is not an anti Catholic point – after all the Church of England and the “mainline” Protestant churches of the world also bend the knee to secular fashion – as long as governments profess to “help the poor” (with ever more government spending and regulations – which makes poverty worse than it otherwise would have been) the “mainline” churches (Catholic or Protestant) will go along with everything else – every secular fad and fashion. No wonder such “mainline” churches are increasingly empty.
Islam is not like that – not at all. Islam is not a word that anyone (regardless of their opinions) can apply to themselves – nor can any Earthly authority change Islamic Law, there can be no “synod on synodality” to turn basic principles on their head in Islam.
Muhammed (unlike Jesus) did rule on this Earth – he formed a government, and every legal principle Muhammed explained, he made very clear did NOT come from him – but came from Allah (God).
Unless this is grasped then all other discussion is pointless.
Muhammed was astonishingly successful – he took over all of Arabia, and his successors created an Empire that stretched from France to China.
“But fancy weapons!”
The Chinese Empire, the most technologically advanced power of the time, had fancy weapons – Islam still defeated the Chinese Empire in Central Asia.
Muslims are not stupid people – they can learn to use, and to make, “fancy weapons”.
There were plenty of fancy weapons in Afghanistan – Mr Joseph Biden left behind 80 Billion Dollars worth of fancy weapons.
The people who trusted the West were left to be slaughtered (including American citizens), or desperately clung to aircraft – till they fell to their deaths.
And the mainstream media did not care – did not care at all. They continue to support this regime – to this day.
If someone came into your home, uninvited, claiming they want to be part of your family, and then abused your hospitality, you would quickly kick them out, or have them kicked out. My country is my home. The law abiding citizens of my country are my family.You come into my country, uninvited, and abuse the hospitality given, then out you go. No ifs, no buts.
Perseivat – this rather misses the point.
Most Muslims were born here – and some are actually converts.
Muhammed himself was well known to be a pale man – even by the standards of Arabia of the time (remember this is BEFORE the more than a thousand years of the Islamic slave trade from Africa). Indeed that is how he could be picked out in the crowd – he was the pale man.
In short, to use modern language, he was white.
This is not a matter of race (“my family”), or even of immigration – I repeat most Muslims here were born here.
This is a matter of basic principles – ideas.
But the West REFUSES to engage in ideas – it will not argue in terms of principles.
Those who will not defend their principles, who will not even explain them, – who refuse to even reason on the basis of “this is correct – and this is wrong” will lose.
Muslims know what they believe in – it is there in the Koran, the Haiths, and the life of Muhammed.
What does the West believe in?
And PLEASE no one come back with pictures of fancy weapons and pornography and sport – I like all that violence-and-sex stuff as much as the next middle aged man, but this is not a set of principles.
Again – what does the West believe in?
I know what the West is supposed to believe in – it was summed up in the American Bill of Rights centuries ago (based on principles long understood in Britain and other lands – although it was always a struggle to enforce them).
But the modern establishment elite (the education system crowd – and the government and Corporate bureaucracy) HATE AND DESPISE the Bill of Rights.
Freedom of Speech – that is “Hate Speech”.
Right to keep and bear arms – outrageous, one would be torn to pieces even suggesting that in most Western countries now (and in the “liberal” parts of the United States).
4th and 5th Amendments? Not compatible with the “War On Drugs” or “War On Organised Crime” or “Subversion” or some such.
10th Amendment – LIMITED government, sorry not compatible with endless spending and regulations that supposedly “help the poor”.
Essentially the Bill of Rights is NOT what the West believes in now – indeed the educated classes consider the Bill of Rights to be “Crime Speak”.
One of the conditions of being in the European Union is outlawing “Hate Speech” – Estonia was the last hold out.
By most university definitions of “Hate Speech” – the pose is Hate Speech. Certainly the educated classes in Britain and the United States would agree that it was Hate Speech.
“Hate Speech is not Free Speech” chant the modern law students.
And establishment “conservatives” agree.