Everything the Tories did to crash the economy, Labour criticised them for doing too little of.
– Guy Herbert
Samizdata quote of the day
August 5th, 2022 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
The natz outbid Labour in their criticism of the Tories, and outperformed the Tories in harming their country. Scotland had longer lockdowns and higher rates of infection, and at times had to ask the UK for help in keeping ambulances running, etc..
However, just to show how nationalist they were, their Scottish contact tracing app was incompatible with the UK one – you could not have both installed on your phone simultaneously. It made a great excuse for border-crossing Scottish Brits like us to use neither.
Also their threats of what they’d do to any traitors who tried to cross the border to the land of (alas, very relative) freedom, and what they’d do to any such who succeeded but then tried to return home again, were as aggressively spoken as all their other commands, but in our experience their actual ability to patrol Scotland’s southern border was more Bidenish.
The Tory Party is run by people incompetent, ignorant, disconnected from reality, baselessly self-confident.
It’s therefore a wonderment, a genuinely amazing achievement that Labour manages to be absolutely worse on every level, all across the board.
That is not just a phenomenon of the UK.
Now that Labor [their spelling] is in Government here in Oz they are now setting out to outdo the so called conservatives they have replaced on the Government benches and had failed to go to the extremes demanded by Labor [their spelling] while in opposition.
Perhaps it’s just business as usual?
In ‘The Revolution Was‘ Garet Garrett quotes Aristotle:
They had forgotten their Aristotle. More than 2,000 years ago he wrote of what can
happen within the form, when “one thing takes the place of another, so that the ancient laws will
remain, while the power will be in the hands of those who have brought about revolution in the
state.”
The blame lies with those who implemented the actual policies and spending, not with those who might have been worse.
However, remember that in 1997, John Major boasted in the General Election ‘We have spent more than Labour promised to spend’ (in 1992), as it it were an achievement.
Guy Herbert and Niall are correct – both the Labour Party and the so called Nationalist parties suggested (and in the case of the SNP imposed) even more extreme lockdown policies and more wold government spending.
However, Mr Ed is also correct – the people who imposed a policy must carry the blame for it. And that means Prime Minister Johnson, and Chancellor Sunak.
One can not spend over 400 Billion Pounds on-top-of an already bloated budget – and be considered fit for public office.
As for the lockdown policy – it did NOT “save lives” and was done largely because it was the international fashion to follow the (alleged) example of the People’s Republic of China (whether China ever really had a nationwide lockdown I very much doubt). People such as Dominic Cummings and William “Bill” Gates are not medical doctors – no one should have listened to them. No Secretary of State for Health should have gone down the lockdown road.
I am afraid I can not remember the name of the Secretary of State for Health at the time of the lockdowns – but whoever they were, they should not be in high office again.
As for the injection policy – it was repeatedly claimed that the injections were “safe and effective” neither of these claims has stood the test of time.
Arrogance Ignorance And Greed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u2ill7yOZo
It was Matt Hancock.