Discussion point: the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina

On 20th August 2022 a car bomb near Moscow killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of the Russian ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, who was probably the intended target.
I am away from home at the moment and cannot easily link, but the story is everywhere.
Here are some of my reactions to the killing. I list them roughly in the order that I had them, rather than making any attempt to list them in order of importance.
My first thought was that this killing was ordered by the Ukrainians and was both a crime and a blunder. The rules of war exist for a reason. The fact that Mr Dugin has, and his daughter had, abhorrent views is not the point. Assassination of civilians is several steps along the way to making it a case of “they’re as bad as each other”. Along with many others I support Ukraine in this war because the two sides are not remotely equivalent: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine the victim. Ukraine squanders that moral capital at its peril.
However, with their usual stunning incompetence at propaganda, an organ of the present Russian government reminded the world that they are quite happy to send assassins to other countries to murder their political enemies, and without the excuse of being at war. Margarita Simonyan, head of the RT television channel, formerly known as Russia Today, said that if the Ukrainians did not hand over the person allegedly responsible, a woman called Natalia Vovk, then Russia ought to send a hit squad to “admire the spires around Tallinn” – a clear, gloating reference to the 2018 Salisbury poisonings. If Putin’s methods are used against Putin’s supporters, why should anyone else in the world care?
The story about Natalia Vovk is odd in several respects. She is alleged to be an agent of the Ukrainian secret services. She is also alleged to have spied on Ms Dugina from a Mini Cooper. Surely a trained secret agent would not choose such a noticeable vehicle? Even more strangely, she is alleged to have taken her eleven or twelve year old daughter along on her deadly mission. While it is not unknown for terrorist groups to use children because children are less likely to be suspected, in these particular circumstances what would she have gained by bringing any child, let alone her own daughter?
If not Natalia Vovk, then who? Some say a Russian anti-government group called the National Resistance Army. Others say an internecine struggle between different factions of the FSB. Or the Russian mafia – not everything has to be political. Of course the Ukrainian government could be still be ultimately responsible even if the actual killing was carried out by any of these.
Is it a crime? Civilians get killed in war, so what is the difference? That it was a deliberate strike against an individual who was, arguably, a legitimate target? War is nasty. People get killed. In this case, the wrong target, but again, that happens in war.
Yes, deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime. If you don’t condemn a crime like this you have no standing to accuse or try anyone of war crimes.
While I have no idea if Natalia Vovk actually did the killing or who she worked for it appears she and her associates have Azov connections, so it’s certainly possible. But in this era where all news is thick with propaganda and spin I wouldn’t draw too many conclusions without more evidence.
As for travelling with a child, it makes sense that she would enter Russia just like hundreds of thousands of other Ukrainian refugees have done. A young mother fleeing with children largely gets welcomed into the country with little scrutiny.
I watched the coverage of the story on Channel 1 RU TV news. On Vremya. It was the lead story and got lots of coverage. The Russians did it. The FSB. The story told on Vremya and the other Russian news shows is so bloody stupid on so many levels. It was a Russian hit. No different from all the staged raids by various security services done against “subversives” that have been a mainstay of domestic Russian TV news for the last six months.
She was killed for Moscow political reasons. The target was no accident. Putin has been looking pretty narky the last week or two on the daily “Imperial Audiences” TV news segments. Not his usually debonair self. Even the big military trade show in Moscow did not seem to cheer him up much. But based on the one hour TV special on Sunday night I’d guess Putin is planning a spectacular false flag at the Ukrainian power plant very soon. It was classic priming propaganda. From the Der Sturmer school of propaganda.
I’m sure Putin does not fear small isolated anti-war elements in Russia. But he probably does fear the Russkiy Mir fanatics, the True Believers, and those have started to express serious disquiet that Russia did not win the war in Ukraine months ago. If Putin has shown he is weak, well, then he is no longer the new Peter the Great, and Moscow’s aspirations to be seen as the New Rome (not joking) are starting to look very shaky indeed.
I suspect Darya Dugin was killed by some adjunct of the FSB as a warning to the True Believers, reminding them who is in charge.
During WWII, the UK adopted the tactic of attempting to assassinate enemy leaders in 1942 (not earlier IIRC) and used it successfully against Reinhard Heydrich and unsuccessfully against Rommel, etc.
Goebbels had a field day propagandising about the ‘ungentlemanly’ British tactics against Rommel (whom, some two and a bit years later, the Nazis forced to commit suicide for his tacit part in the July 20th plot).
Goering attributed Reinhard’s assassination to his having been a politically competent ruler of the Czech protectorate:
The Nazis massacred the village of Lidice to avenge his death.
It can’t be a war crime since there is no war. It’s a “special military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine” or some such thing.
On a human level, it sucks for her, especially if she had absolutely nothing to do with Putin except be related to one of his backers. But if it causes some of Russia’s movers and shakers to reconsider their support, then maybe the Ukrainians feel clipping one Russian is a fair price to pay to put pressure on Putin.
Not knowing who is responsible for the assassination, we can better discuss matters of principle.
For instance, would Alexander Dugin be a legitimate target for Ukrainian special forces, or for a Russian insurgency?
Having just checked Dugin’s age on Wikipedia, i am inclined to think that maybe he is. He is 10 years younger than Putin. Assassinating him would be sort-of a lobotomy of the Russian regime. This would not be terrorism (which hardly ever works): it would be striking at a nerve center of enemy forces.
Needless to say, this is very much debatable.
It makes no sense to be Ukranian. Their hit list in Russia is one person long. Nobody else matters but Putin.
Hit him and things will change. No-one else is that true for.