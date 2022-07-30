We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Thou shalt not blaspheme against the True Faith

· Health & medical · Humour · Twitter nonsense

Someone posted this on Twitter…

And Twitter suspended their account. Thou shalt not blaspheme against the True Faith.

July 30th, 2022 |

20 comments to Thou shalt not blaspheme against the True Faith

  • Fraser Orr
    July 30, 2022 at 10:56 pm

    Perhaps for offending the English language?

    Perhaps the poster can get restored by telling them he was decolonizing spelling.

  • Bell Curve
    July 31, 2022 at 6:54 am

    Sure, that’s the smart take, Fraser. That’s what really matters here.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    July 31, 2022 at 7:30 am

    I thought my spelling was good, Fraser – but a quick look at the picture again this morning left me still unable to spot the ‘decolonised’ word. I may be seeing what I expect to see, and will spot it in a minute, but I think you’re going have to, uh, “spell it out, for me”. 🙂

    If you are thinking “and know it’s not” has to mean “and no its not” (i.e. ‘and, to negative an alternative explanation, it is not’) instead of “and know it’s not” (i.e. ‘and be aware that it is not’), then of course ‘know’ would be misspelt if the first idea were intended instead of the second. I saw the spelling and took it to mean ‘and be aware that’, so it was a reach for me to spot the mere possibility that it was instead a typo. You could be right about the writer’s intent – and there again, the meaning I took is valid and I reached it so automatically that I suggest the writer could have too.

    That said, I suppose the second sentence’s lack of a capital A at its start and a full stop (that’s a period for you benighted Americans) at its end does give some very slight licence to suspect it of other errors. I only report FWIW that your reading never occurred to me till you made me look for it.

    Anyway, now the account is cancelled, it cannot be corrected even if correction were needed, so I advise going with the meaning written.

  • Frank S
    July 31, 2022 at 8:52 am

    ‘nor’ would be preferable.

  • Bell Curve
    July 31, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Another great take. Quality discussion this.

  • Snorri Godhi
    July 31, 2022 at 9:11 am

    IIUC what the writer meant, then the correct spelling would be “And knowing …”

  • JohnM
    July 31, 2022 at 11:15 am

    “And knowing THAT…..”

  • Niall Kilmartin
    July 31, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Snorri Godhi (July 31, 2022 at 9:11 am), I agree with capitalising “And”, but not with your suggestion of ‘knowing’ instead of ‘know’

    And know its not myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack.

    is a sentence, whose subject is the reader, whereas

    And knowing its not myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack

    requires a following clause, or else (no capital for ‘and’, and) the preceding sentence to drop its full stop and become a clause of an overall sentence (and then the subject of that whole sentence is the subject of the picture – it is he who clutches his heart while ‘knowing’ he is not suffering from myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack, which is a grammatical but unlikely reading to my way of thinking.

    By all means clarify, Snorri, if your understanding of what the writer meant is not what I guess in this comment. And by all means do not bother if you feel there are matters of greater moment to discuss. 🙂

  • Snorri Godhi
    July 31, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    Niall, since you asked…
    But first i acknowledge that, as JohnM wrote, one must also add “that”.

    The way i would have written it:

    A rare picture of a sportsman holding his heart…
    and knowing that it’s not myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack.

    (Is this even a sentence? I am not sure.
    But it makes perfect sense, as does “Picture of a sportsman” or “Portrait of a lady”.)

    Coming to think of it, there is another modification of the original that also makes sense:

    A rare picture of a sportsman holding his heart…
    and you know that it’s not myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack.

  • John Galt
    July 31, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    The amount of pendantry in this thread… 🙂

    Hat Tip to Timmy.

  • Stuart Noyes
    July 31, 2022 at 5:33 pm

    I’ve just posted two comments on the Guardian website. Both have been removed by a moderator. They don’t like being reminded the European Union is a political union that reduces the effectiveness of its former independent sovereign states.

  • Snorri Godhi
    July 31, 2022 at 5:54 pm

    Could also be:

    A rare picture of a sportsman holding his heart…
    and it’s not myocarditis, a stroke or an oncoming heart attack.

  • John
    July 31, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    The original point is very well made and begs the question of how many thousands of snitches now consider it their right and indeed duty to report on literally anything poking fun at “the message”.

    I say snitches deliberately as it is inconceivable to me that an organisation the size of twitter csn possibly employ enough of their own checkers to pick up such pictorial micro-aggressions.

    As I attempted to post on the recent article about the progressive swastika, which reminded me of the rather jolly little windmills I used to place on my sandcastle turrets, you can tell a good meme by the strength of reaction it generates.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    July 31, 2022 at 7:49 pm

    Just a while ago, Twitter decided to block the Epoch Times without any explanation. UK-folk might not be so aware of the Epoch Times. Jo Nova explains:

    The Epoch Times was founded in 2000 by Chinese Americans who fled communist China and sought to create an independent media outlet to bring uncensored and truthful information to the world .. Twitter didn’t censor Chinese State media.

    https://joannenova.com.au/2022/07/twitter-censors-the-epoch-times-and-president-xi-cheers-silencing-of-chinese-dissidents/

    Tell your friends, spread the word. If Twitter deems an Epoch page Unsafe, you definitely want to go there. Just click through. Or go straight to The Epoch Times. Who needs Twitter?

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/

  • Rudolph Hucker
    July 31, 2022 at 7:51 pm

    @John
    you can tell a good meme by the strength of reaction it generates

    I concur. Who was it who said “You know you’re over your target when the flak starts”?

  • Snorri Godhi
    July 31, 2022 at 8:13 pm

    Just wanted to say that i approve of getting back on topic, even though i have nothing profound to contribute.

  • Paul Marks
    July 31, 2022 at 8:21 pm

    It is increasingly clear that there are problems with the Covid injections – even with the British ones (let alone the American companies) – many people have been killed or seriously harmed.

    And on the other hand, the benefits of the injections are less and less clear – indeed the death rate from Covid for people who have had the injections and people who have not, appears to be about the same.

    So it increasingly appears that there is serious risk from the injections – yet no real benefit.

    “You anti vaxer!” – firstly these injections are not vaccines as that term was understood before the definitions of words started to be changed to benefit the international establishment, and far from being an “anti” person, I had two AZ injections in 2021 (which I now rather regret).

  • Paul Marks
    July 31, 2022 at 8:25 pm

    As for forcing people to get these injections – which do NOT prevent someone getting or passing on Covid, by threatening their freedom of movement or right to carry our their trade of profession.

    Such evil (and the “unless all are protected none are” lies of Mr Gates and Dr Schwab are evil), must be opposed.

  • John Galt
    July 31, 2022 at 8:50 pm

    “You anti vaxer!” – firstly these injections are not vaccines as that term was understood before the definitions of words started to be changed to benefit the international establishment, and far from being an “anti” person, I had two AZ injections in 2021 (which I now rather regret).

    At least you weren’t subjected to the mRNA stuff. I’ve been avoiding that like the plague since they first started pushing it. Not because of “Muh 5G transmitters” or any of that, but simply it was a bit too far ahead on the “Should we be doing this scale” for my liking.

    Maybe in a decade or so after the side-effects are better understood.

    Then again, maybe not. Depends on my own personal risk profile, which is what these compulsory vaccinators never understood.

    “My Body. My Choice”.

