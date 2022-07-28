|
Samizdata quote of the day
We need to talk about how demented the elites’ crusade against modern farming has become. As a result of the global lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, the world is experiencing some pretty serious food shortages. A report published by the UN last month said that around 180million people are dealing with ‘food crisis’ in 2022, and an additional 19million people are expected to face ‘chronic undernourishment’ in 2023. And what are the elites doing in the face of this crisis of sustenance? Bizarrely, perversely, they’re making it harder for farmers to grow crops, to make food. This is worse than fiddling while Rome burns. It’s flicking matches while Rome burns.
– Brendan O’Neill
The guys from the WEF may well feel that they can publish their anodyne articles demanding that the plebs “Own nothing and be happy” or that “We eat the bugs” (presumably and be happy also), but the fact is that while Klaus Schwab and his acolytes wander around the world on their private jets, consuming the best of all they can, we will treat their words as hypocrisy, tantamount to treason and nothing more.
They seem to fail to realise that this is a 1789 moment, where the vast majority are struggling to pay their bills and feed their families, yet we are supposed to give way to the concerns and even indulgences of the rich for what reason exactly?
Civil wars have started for far, far less.
Who the fuck, fuck, fuckety, fuck is Klaus anal swab, and who made him emperor of the world?
But why do the Johnson’s, Macrons, whoever is pulling the strings and wiping up the piss of Biden, and all the others follow this monster, like grovelling princelings around some medieval Pope?
Flicking matches? Flicking the finger more like!
Who would have thought that the UN – United nations, that title first used I believe by the countries allied against hitler – would turn into a genocidal abomination that makes the fuhrer seem almost benign by comparison.
Is this just hyperbole? How I wish it was!
Marxists always turn on farmers.
Just left a large gathering of South Dakota (USA) farmers. Main topic of concern was Trudeau’s new initiative to cut fertilizer availability/use in Canada.
Main take-away was, they’ll plow everything under if anyone suggests something similar here. Angry group. Let’s see if Biden decides to go there.