Samizdata quote of the day
“AI, machine learning, robotics and the power of computational science hold the potential to drive explosive economic growth and profoundly transform a diverse array of sectors, while providing humanity with countless technological improvements in medicine and healthcare, financial services, transportation, retail, agriculture, entertainment, energy, aviation, the automotive industry and many others. Indeed, these technologies are already deeply embedded in these and other industries and making a huge difference.”
“But that progress could be slowed and in many cases even halted if public policy is shaped by a precautionary-principle-based mindset that imposes heavy-handed regulation based on hypothetical worst-case scenarios. Unfortunately, the persistent dystopianism found in science fiction portrayals of AI and robotics conditions the ground for public policy debates, while also directing attention away from some of the more real and immediate issues surrounding these technologies.”
– Adam Thierer
“AI, machine learning, robotics and the power of computational science hold the potential to drive explosive economic growth “
You can take out the word “potential” – it’s not Science Fiction & Fantasy. Friends who used to work in the Financial Services Sector have got out and moved all investments out of stocks and shares.
Why?
Because of Algorithmic Trading. It’s not humans making the decisions, it’s computers running on AI, put in data centres as close as physically possible to the digitised “stock exchanges”.
In a digital world, why do they have to be physically close? To shave literally thousanths of a second off of the response time, to try and beat other AI Algorithmic Trading data centres.
It’s another War Of The Machines, and 99% of the population (with their pension funds in the shares being traded by machines) are completely oblivious to the fact.
I could write a huge amount about AI, but I’ll restrict myself to a simple comment. The idea that the US and the West should try to slow this down and get it in control is extremely dangerous. The Chinese are probably already in the lead in these technologies and you can be sure that they are not putting a cap on it. He who gets the lead in AI will very, very quickly dominate the space. Why? Because the technology is prone to exponential growth. What does that mean? It means that if you grow linearly for 30 months you get thirty times more capable; if you grow exponentially for 30 months you get a billion times more capable. A billion verses thirty is not a quantitative difference, it is a qualitative difference.
There is very good reason to be very concerned about AI. It is a monster that can easily devour us. If anyone is interested I’d be happy to explain why for the non tech reader. However, the genie is out of the bottle and we had better run like hell to stay at the front. The advantage we have in the west is freedom, lack of tyrannical control, the profit motive, competition. That is the only pony we have to ride to stay ahead of the Chinese Communist Party. If we fail, then it is game over.
Fraser, I’d love to hear more. How will AI devour us? Why are R&D folks working on “trusted AI or ML”…why wouldn’t you trust an algorithm? It’s not like it’s scheming against you, right? 🙂
I am aware of a small part of R&D funded by the US government, a $500M program, and there has been huge growth in AI investments there in just the last 2-3 years. If you want to get a proposal funded there just sprinkle in the right acronyms and buzzwords: AI, ML, CNN, deep learning, etc.
@GregWA
Fraser, I’d love to hear more. How will AI devour us? Why are R&D folks working on “trusted AI or ML”…why wouldn’t you trust an algorithm? It’s not like it’s scheming against you, right?
No, it isn’t scheming against us. The thing is AI is categorically different from other software. When a team produces a piece of software they create it carefully, understanding each part and how the parts fit together. Sometimes software can get so large, and often so poorly designed, that it is hard to understand, but at a fundamental level, humans can understand every conventional piece of software, and consequently its behavior is fairly predictable (halting problem notwithstanding.)
AI is quite different. Rather than programmers I’m going to call them “handlers” of AI train the software with data and then the AI kind of makes up its own program. The consequence of this is that programmers don’t really know how the program works. A good example of this is Google translate. In the past programmers would have written parsers to break down the language into manageable pieces, and used a database of translations to construct a translation. Google translate does not work that way. How it is written is that the “handlers” give it a million books to read, some in various languages and it kind of evolves a program to do the translation. In the case of Google translate it created an intermediate language of its own invention that encompassed the grammars of its various source languages. Nobody told it to do this, it just invented it on its own. This is why it can translate from so many languages to so many others.
This is obviously a gross simplification, and in truth the handlers do have considerable input. However, the opaqueness of the program is a very concerning development.
So the point is this: we don’t really control or understand the programs that AI writes for itself. And this robs us of control, irrespective of whether they create “intelligence” or “self awareness” or some other scary “I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” And that is just the ground floor.
Another thing that is very important to understand about AI is that it self improves. Normally software is subject to entropy. Any programmer will tell you that software rusts. The longer you leave it the more broken it gets. And, unless you put in considerable energy to maintain it, it will become more and more broken. AI is not like this, in general. AI gets better over time. And it can improve itself assuming it has access to data — which, obviously, it does, in vast amounts. And it doesn’t get better linearly, it gets better exponentially. So it is very easy to let this already barely leashed beast out of control.
There are various exploits to try to manage this. One basic idea is to instill a set of “morals” into it, such as Asimov’s Laws of Robotics and I think that will help for a while. But we must remember that if this machine is “intelligent” (whatever that means) then just as humans managed to evolve away from the moral codes that early societies and religions imposed on it, there is no reason to believe that AIs could not do exactly the same thing.
I also wanted to comment of the so called Turing Test, which Turing himself called the imitation game. The idea is that a tester would be connected to two subjects over a chat like interface, and talk to them. One is a person, the other is a computer pretending to be a person. The program is considered “intelligent” if the tester can’t tell which is which.
Much as Alan Turing was a genius, I think this is a very bad test, in fact it is a test that reveals a human centric bias. In this test the computer is pretending to be a human, and we define “being human” as “being intelligent”. How limiting is that? Imagine what it would be like to have an IQ of 10,000. What would it be like talking to a human? It’d be like talking to a beatle. The Turing test is hard for all the wrong reasons. It is a test of what it is like to be a human, not an intelligence. The example I like to give is asking the computer “which is more expensive, laundry detergent at three ninety nine or a laundry machine at two ninety nine?” Unless you have considerable experience of living as a human, of running a house and buying groceries, this question is very hard to answer. But in no way is that a measure of intelligence. However, if I asked you what the square root of 6.7889, you’d have a very hard time telling me, and a computer could do so in a nano second. There are different types of intelligence, and computers already vastly exceed human capacity in many, many, many domains.
So, what is the solution? I really don’t know. All I know is that not advancing it in face of international competition is a disaster waiting to happen.
Fraser Orr: Is AI software or hardware?
@bobby b
Fraser Orr: Is AI software or hardware?
The basic answer is “software” but often specialized hardware is used to implement it. Most commonly GPUs (the chips that are used to draw graphics for games very fast) because the rendering mechanisms they use work very well in AI software. But more and more there are actually specialized hardware devices specifically for running AI software. So these things kind of blur the distinction. Nonetheless, ultimately it is software.
I’m very concerned about AI.
It is out of the bottle but there is no reason we cannot limit its control by adding simplistic controls and failsafe’s. I watched a couple of YouTube videos where someone was talking to an AI and the system actually said it would lie to achieve its ends. The interview ended with a question. Is it a danger to humans? It said No but as it had already admitted it would lie that didn’t comfort as much as it should have. It was an interesting discussion and I’m sure if the questions were asked again it would have a different answer to the lie question.
Fraser, As far as the only Pony we have. You clearly haven’t been paying attention. The CCP will look after itself our lot will destroy the future for a job over the next few years. I think the CCP have a better track record in making sure they don’t lose control of AI. Our lot will let them loose. Plus I think that list is the reason to be scared of AI not reasons to let everyone have free reign.
Lets not get too carried away. AI is highly sophisticated pattern matching and yet just on that it can do some amazing things. It’s very good on visual things and can be trained to recognise objects. It’s been used to control a bunch of drones flying through a forest and spotting/avoiding trees and branches. But AI is a very long way from being intelligent (called AGI Artificial General Intelligence) like Commander Data in ST:NG. It’s ANI – Artificial Narrow Intelligence. But it can be misused, driving every CCTV and recgonising and restricting people as it’s used in parts of China.
You can fool AI; take a photo of yourself, modify it imperceptibly and AI will no longer recognise it as you.
It is not regulation that poses a threat to AI development. It is electricity shortage and blackouts. This is the present and near future reality that threatens not only AI but human wellbeing in general. Caused by climate-madness.
We are living on borrowed time, using heritage electricity infrastructure that is slowly disintegrating, and no new facilities are built.
To control AI is easy. Throw a switch and finito. AI is dead.