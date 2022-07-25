We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

“If consumers and businesses cared about the CO2 they emit, the last cars they might buy are hot-selling EVs like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E or GM’s Hummer EV.”

Holman W Jenkins, Wall Street Journal ($)

July 25th, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Fraser Orr
    July 25, 2022 at 6:19 pm

    I think businesses, and, to some lesser extent, people care about the amount of CO₂ that they appear to be emitting, irrespective of the cold hard truth. Virtue signalling is far more about signalling than virtue.

