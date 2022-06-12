Similarities between the Russia-Ukraine War and the First World War

- The aggressor was looking for a quick victory.
- When the aggressor failed to achieve that victory a stalemate developed.
- The principle mobile weapon system (then cavalry, now armour) was shown to be highly vulnerable.
Of course, there are significant differences. The German army, for instance, never suffered from massive corruption and incompetence. And this time there aren’t multiple belligerent powers.
But if the similarities hold does this mean that we can look forward to a stalemate that lasts four years, kills millions and doesn’t really resolve anything? Does it mean we’ll have to do it all over again in 20 years? Let’s hope not but there’s another similarity which may play a part here. As Perun has pointed out, Ukraine – believe it or not – can call on greater military resources than Russia. It already has a larger army and if the West supplies it properly it will have more and better military hardware to bring to bear. And morale will be no contest. This would make it much the same as the situation in 1918. It took the Western allies 3 years to develop the war industries they needed but when they unleashed their superior military resources, allied to an effective tactical doctrine, the Germans were powerless to resist.
To the best of my knowledge the Ukrainians are yet to enjoy any major offensive successes. So, for the time being we’re very much in the 1915 part of this analogy.
I should have thought one significant difference is the role of mud. Russian / Ukrainian mud is very muddy, extensive and seasonal. Hence the vulnerabilities of Russian armour in the current conflict, when it began, were enhanced by the muddy reasons to stay on the road, thereby reducing mobility and making them an easy target. But the mud season is over, and the Russians can look forward to four solid months of unmuddy off road manoeuvering, which may be long enough to achieve a decisive result.
Of course mud was not entirely absent from WW1, but the relatively restricted space on the Western Front made cavalry more or less useless even in dry weather. Also the Western Front had a lot more more roads per square inch than the Eastern Front. (On the Eastern Front, the bigger spaces allowed cavalry to operate reasonably effectively, even as late as the Russian Civil War.)
So my prediction is that we have overestimated the Ukrainians’ power to resist by undervaluing the assistance of mud. Which they are not going to get again till the autumn.
Unlike WW1, the aggressor isn’t worrying about a counter-invasion, because Russia has nukes and Ukraine does not. Also, the blockade is much less total. So the same level of pressure is virtually impossible to bring to bear, which lowers the odds of the same endgame (i.e., the civilian populace of the aggressor getting fed up, and exploding into revolt against their autocrat.)
That said, if the West remains foursquare behind Ukraine, they will easily avoid the Finnish fate of 1940(where they simply ran out of hardware to resist a somewhat-less-incompetent Russian attack). And obviously, Ukraine is about ten times as big as Finland, which helps immensely too. So as much as I think that Russia still has the upper hand overall, and will likely end the war by forcing some manner of concessions, I don’t expect they’ll see it as a worthwhile decision in retrospect.