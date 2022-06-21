We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Environment · Slogans & Quotations

“The developed world’s response to the global energy crisis has put its hypocritical attitude toward fossil fuels on display. Wealthy countries admonish developing ones to use renewable energy. Last month the Group of Seven went so far as to announce they would no longer fund fossil-fuel development abroad. Meanwhile, Europe and the U.S. are begging Arab nations to expand oil production. Germany is reopening coal power plants, and Spain and Italy are spending big on African gas production. So many European countries have asked Botswana to mine more coal that the nation will more than double its exports.”

Bjorn Lomborg

June 21st, 2022 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    June 21, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Quite. Regarding the moves by rich-world governments to dismantle fossil fuel infrastructure while simultaneously begging oil-producing countries to sell us more of the stuff, readers might be amused to see (and if you are quick, comment upon) an article on a similar theme that has recently appeared on the Guardian‘s US edition: “Cities are banning new gas stations. More should join them”. The author, Nathan Taft, says,

    People are tired of being forced to pay obscene amounts of money for fuel every time there’s an international incident.

    I really don’t think that advocating the closure of petrol stations across the US in order to stop people having to pay “obscene amounts of money for fuel” is going to go down well.

  • Rudolph Hucker
    June 21, 2022 at 6:44 pm

    Meanwhile …

    The Netherlands said Monday it will lift all restrictions on coal-fired power stations to counter a drop in gas supplies from Russia, a day after neighbouring Germany took a similar step.

    Austria returns to coal era in hedge against Russian power play

    Poles told to gather firewood amid soaring energy prices

    Poland wants to subsidise coal to prevent price speculation

    Germany to fire up coal plants as Russia turns down the gas

  • Paul Marks
    June 21, 2022 at 9:51 pm

    It is not just Germany that is closing nuclear power stations – California is doing so.

    Not that California will have oil and coal powered stations – no the plan is to import electricity from hundreds of miles away (in other States), much of this energy will be lost down the power lines meaning that MORE C02 will be produced than if California produced the hydrocarbon power locally – but they do not really care about C02.

    They do not care about wildlife either – their wind turbines kill vast numbers of birds.

  • TomJ
    June 22, 2022 at 5:56 am

    I remain hopeful that Allam cycle plants will live up to their promise; not only do they neatly solve the tricky part of CCS, the capture of the CO2, but they don’t produce oxides of nitrogen which are a dashed site nastier than poor old maligned CO2. Without actual emissions, the regressives will have to find another reason to fight against burning natural gas…

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »