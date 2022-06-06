Boris Johnson’s evitable inevitable downfall

My paper paper and the online version of the Times have different headlines this morning. Royalty fills the paper, but online the focus has returned to the Commons:
Politics live: Boris Johnson faces confidence vote tonight
Sir Graham Brady announces confidence vote in PM to be held at 6pm Rebels fear they do not have 180 votes to oust Johnson Memo from backbench MPs brands PM ‘Conservative Corbyn’ PM booed outside St Paul’s thanksgiving service for Queen
Boris Johnson faces a vote of confidence in his leadership today after the threshold of Tory MPs calling for him to go was reached.
In a statement Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, revealed that 54 MPs — amounting to a 15 per cent of the parliamentary party — had now lost faith in Johnson’s leadership and want to oust him.
The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm tonight with an announcement of the result to follow shortly afterwards.
Perhaps I should mention for foreign readers that this is an internal Party vote of Conservative MPs, not a vote of the House of Commons as a whole.
Though the prime minister will – probably – win the vote, to be facing it at the hands of his own party relatively soon after winning a huge Parliamentary majority is an embarrassment. He has lost his magic, and for what? There might have been a sort of glamour about a prime minister throwing it all away to sport with Cytheris, but Boris threw it all away to sport with Secret Santa.
I am fascinated by the question of whether his troubles were inevitable or not.
At the start, of course, they were more evitable than Eva Duarte. Boris Johnson, like Agustin Magaldi in the musical could have evaded all this bother simply by saying “No” to the offer of some illegal fun that probably wasn’t all that much fun anyway. But he said “Yes”. Repeatedly. Involving hundreds of people, all of whom had these new “mobile phone” thingies that have cameras.
What an idiot! Could he not have foreseen that it was inevitable that someone would blab?
Well, yes and no. In the end someone did, but it took long enough. The Ur-party took place in May 2020, but the first “Partygate” stories only appeared in the press in late November 2021. Am I the only person who is oddly impressed by this?
I suspect that civil servants -most of whom are opposed to Brexit – wanted to bring him down. The long arm of Dominic Cummings is also suspected.
True, but both the anti-Brexit civil servants and the very pro-Brexit Dominic Cummings held off for a long time.
I’m not too concerned about the argument “they broke the rules”
The most important point raised by the “Partygate revelations” is that the brightest & best informed people in the UK – with unfettered access to the best & most uptodate data – evidently decided that the threat posed by Covid was negligible.
I’m concerned – and more than a tad annoyed – that the media are complicit with the political class in not highlighting this salient point
I find it more interesting how Boris Johnson is the only one of the hypocrites coming under political pressure.
The Finnish PM went clubbing despite being a close contact; the Israeli PM told Israelis not to go abroad but sent his family on a vacation to Cyprus; lots of American politicians flout the mask mandates they inflict on everybody else; but somehow, it’s only thoughtcriminal Boris Johnson who is expected to face any consequences.