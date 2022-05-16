An interesting demystification by the excellent Perun…
Lend-Lease 2.0 explained
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Economics, Business & Globalization · Military affairs · North American affairs · Ukraine
May 16th, 2022 |
Interesting watching history repeat itself. First a proxy war featuring US v China, and to a lesser extent, Russia in Viet Nam, followed by Russia v US in Afghanistan, followed by US v Russia in Afghanistan now morphing into Russia and to a lesser extent, China v US and Europe in Ukraine.
The Vietnamese ran the French and Americans out of their country and quickly discovered that they couldn’t run a successful country. They are now croney capitalists.
The Afghanistanis ran both the Russians and the Americans out and are discovering the same thing.
Ukraine: Same thing coming down but with a likely alignment with the EU.
Kinda sucks to be the proxy though.
Big advantage Ukraine has post-war is that it isn’t a third world shithole.
Thing is Billll, everyone remembers the failures. The successes just disappear unless you actually look at history a bit deeper.
The US supported the Greek anti-Communists in a proxy war with the Soviets. Few people seem to use that as a historical guide though.
In 1920 the French heavily supported the Poles when Russia tried to conquer them. Very similar to the current situation actually. But we forget, because the Poles won and avoided Communism for 20 years.
The British backed Estonia and Latvia in 1919 against the Soviets (and Germans). Again, forgotten.
I presume you left out the Korean War on purpose though. Didn’t suit the narrative.
The US, French and British have fought a lot of wars by proxy since WWI. They have been successful a number of times. Generally in Europe. I think that is the lesson to learn — support people who support you.