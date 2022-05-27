You have probably heard the shocking story, reported worldwide, of the discovery of mass graves in Canada containing the bodies of what were then called Indian and are now called First Nations children sent to residential schools.
What you heard was exactly that, a story. It is not true.
Canada’s National Post carries an important and well-researched article by Terry Glavin: “The year of the graves: How the world’s media got it wrong on residential school graves”.
As for the most recent uproars: not a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year. The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites. Not a single child among the 3,201 children on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 registry of residential school deaths was located in any of these places. In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.
Mr Gavin rightly acknowledges that the treatment of these children was shameful. It was denounced as such a full century ago:
…it was exactly 100 years ago this year that Peter Henderson Bryce, the former medical inspector for the Department of Indian Affairs, published a shocking account of the federal government’s indifference to deaths from infectious diseases and heartless neglect in the Indian residential schools. The 24-page booklet was titled, “The Story of a National Crime: Being an Appeal for Justice to the Indians of Canada; The Wards of The Nation, Our Allies in the Revolutionary War, Our Brothers-in-Arms in the Great War.”
The passage of a century has added other charges to the heartless neglect that Peter Henderson Bryce denounced. Beatings and sexual abuse were common at these schools, most of which were run on behalf of the government by the Catholic church. Their openly-stated purpose, at least at first, was to strip away the children’s native languages and cultures. While not every child’s experience was bad, the policy of taking children away from their parents en masse to be compulsorily educated in the majority culture was a monstrous act of repression.
The historical facts were not dramatic enough for the media. Perhaps not maliciously, but certainly recklessly, they promoted a different story, a new story:
The “discovery” of unmarked graves at the Marieval cemetery was one of the most dramatic front-page sensations that circled the world last summer. The June 24 headline in the Washington Post was typical: Hundreds of Graves Found at Former Residential School for Indigenous Children in Canada. The number of graves reportedly discovered: 751.
Except that’s not what happened.
The Cowessess people noted from the outset that they didn’t discover any graves; the crosses and headstones had gone missing under disputed circumstances decades earlier, and ground-penetrating radar had been brought in to enumerate and pinpoint the location of each burial. Cowesses Chief Cadmus Delorme told CBC News: “This is a Roman Catholic grave site. It’s not a residential school grave site.”
The predictable result of the sensationalist reporting of this and other grave sites was a wave of church burnings and vandalism that in any other context would have been called “hate crimes” but in Canada are known as “protests”. (Official Canadian terminology inverts the previous meanings of these two terms – peaceful protests for unapproved causes are deemed to be hate crimes and suppressed by force, as the disabled Indigenous woman trampled by police horses at the truckers’ Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa could tell you.) I know from reading the comments to many of these news stories that an awful lot of people got the impression that the children buried in these graveyards were murdered. That might simply be because many people are happy to comment on newspaper stories they have not read past the headline, or it might be that some reporters do not work very hard to dispel misunderstandings that will get them more clicks, or it might be due to the existence of a full-blown conspiracy theory to that effect. Mr Glavin links to this piece by Frances Widdowson that describes how Kevin Annett, a defrocked United Church Minister,
…has been disseminating the stories of Combes and others about the residential schools for about 25 years. One of these stories, recounted by Annett, claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip took a group of students from the Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS) on a picnic and then abducted them. Thorough fact-checking has shown that the Royals did not even travel to Kamloops in 1964.
While the Queen Elizabeth abduction story probably would be regarded with skepticism by most, many similar improbable accounts of “murders” and “missing children” are being repeated by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc “Knowledge Keepers” and are now accepted as “truth.” Knowledge Keepers, after all, cannot be questioned, because to do so would be perceived as “disrespectful.” This raises questions about the extent to which the “oral tellings” of the Knowledge Keepers, which have been provided as evidence for the existence of “secret burials” at KIRS, have been influenced by the lurid stories circulating over the past 25 years. These stories were given additional momentum in May 2021 and are now firmly ensconced within the Canadian consciousness.
The bbc reports:-
Mass grave of 215 children found in Canada
Newshour
Canada mourns as remains of 215 children found at residential school.
The Washington Post reports (as per Natalie’s article):-
The June 24 headline in the Washington Post was typical: Hundreds of Graves Found at Former Residential School for Indigenous Children in Canada. The number of graves reportedly discovered: 751.
Two very precise figures from two world-renowned news institutions. Since the correct figure was zero the bbc wins by default of being less inaccurate.
It reminds me of the “satanic abuse” scare in Britain back in the ’90s. Quite a lot does these days, actually. But sure, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, you go ahead and “amplify” these “trusted sources”. I’ll be somewhere else.
I am curious as to what people think should have been done with respect to the First Nation peoples. Of course to even talk of them as a homogeneous group is ridiculous. To think that the Cherokee in South Eastern USA — a pretty sophisticated people — were anything like the Inuit tribes in northern Canada or the Comanche — who were effectively the OG MS 13 gang-o-sadistic-murderous-thugs is ridiculous. And the ideas that we have of this horse riding, rifle wielding peoples belies the fact that horses and rifles were introduced by the Europeans, and were, in effect, pollution of their original culture, something we seem to consider a terrible sin. However, I think some generalities can be made. The First Nations generally didn’t even have metal working skills for the most part, never mind written language, they were effectively a stone age people. (I am not including in this list the meso American nations who were considerably more sophisticated, apart from the whole rip-out-your-beating-heart thing.)
What are we to do if we were to encounter a stone age tribe of people? Should put a fence around them and preserve them like a museum specimen? That might be OK for artifacts, but they are people. They include children being left in a situation where childhood mortality is huge, childbirth morality is huge, where they receive no education, often inadequate nutrition, my God, if they have gender dysphoria they can’t even get hormone treatment.
Which isn’t at all to defend some of the terrible things that were done to the First Nations by European settlers, but really, is the preservation of a culture more important that ensuring individual people have access to modern technology such as medical care, quality nutrition, education and values and belief systems that allow them to flourish and grow? Like I say, they are people, children, not museum specimens.
As a Canadian, watching these “discoveries” unfold in real time is just jaw-dropping. Perhaps the most galling aspect is the total refusal excavate these (supposed) unmarked graves confirm preliminary findings, which generally consist of soil density anomalies: we are just expected to accept the wokerati wet dream that a genocide occurred.
These residential schools were around until the end of the 20th Century: if homicides did occur, it is a near-certainty that some of the perpetrators are still alive and walking free!
Draw your own conclusions.
I’ve been to Kamloops, recently(ish).
There is no way Royals would have wanted to visit it in the mid-60s.
Hell, I don’t want to visit it now, and I know people who live there.
(Admittedly, I don’t have QE2’s travel budget, and I’m an American.)
WOT? MSM amplified untruths and baseless rumours? Tell me t’ain’t true!