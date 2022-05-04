Interesting exposition by Perun about the risk of nuclear war
How close are we to nuclear war?
May 4th, 2022 |
15 comments to How close are we to nuclear war?
Oh bugger! I was about to post about this very thing. I watched this last night, Rob Fisher commented on my previous post this morning and you post it this afternoon. Great minds etc, etc.
That’s the thing about nuclear war: You have to strike first.
speaking of Doctrine…
Russia = NUclear
West = UNclear
So true CayleyGraph 😀
I find myself in the very strange situation that for the first time ever I agree with the socialist ex-president of Brazil (and possibly future president) Lula da Silva.
And also in the stranger position that I agree for the first time with this fan of Evita.
Really no different to saying Nazi Germany & Czechoslovakia were equally to blame for the German invasion.
I see it as two idiot Nationalist hotheads, Putin and Zelensky, going to war over a silly border dispute. (That’s what nationalists usually do). And the US egging them on to war. It could be seen as a brilliant and cynical move by the US, it gets all the benefits ( a weakened Russia, big benefit… ) and Ukrainians pay the whole price. The Russians pay too in a weakened economy and lower life standard.
Only the US is far too dumb to be credited with such Machiavelli wisdom, or to be deemed to know what it is doing.
You Perry, are stuck in your irrelevant analogy, but it’s ok. Yours is the majority opinion. People love a dramatic moral, sentimental plot.
Really no different to saying that Israel and its Arab neighbors were equally to blame for the Israeli war of independence?
Really no different from saying that Spain and the Muslims were equally to blame for the Muslim conquest and the Reconquista?
Really no different from saying that Greece and Persia were equally to blame for the Greco-Persian Wars?
I would not know, because i did not look at Jacob’s links.
–Added in proof: really no different from saying that Britain and Spain were equaly to blame for Gravelines?
That Britain and France were equally to blame for Trafalgar and Waterloo?
That Britain and Germany were equally to blame for Dunkirk, the Battle of Britain, and Alamein?
“I see it as two idiot Nationalist hotheads, Putin and Zelensky, going to war over a silly border dispute.”
Indeed. When Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over a disputed region because the Soviet-era border between those two republics didn’t align cleanly with the ethnic makeup most people don’t have any real difficulty recognizing it as a sordid local affair. Nobody needs to be called Hitler and it seems okay if diplomats try to de-escalate the. situation. Resolving the issue through some process of negotiation, local autonomy and maybe even revised borders seems appropriate. Thankfully, nobody seems eager to nuke anyone over the status of the Republic of Artsakh.
But for the last eight year Ukraine has had a civil war with its predominantly Russian-speaking minority in cities like Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Donetsk and Luhansk. It’s bad enough that Ukrainians are fighting each other over control of these unlovely places rather than resolving the disputes as civilized people, It’s worse that Russia has chosen to intervene recently. It is absolutely insane that so much of the west can see nothing but Hitler analogies in a conflict that is not even remotely similar.
Much of the West is handicapped by incomplete, or biased, or just wrong information. We don’t even know what we don’t know.
And so we accept mythological overlays that make us feel like we know what’s going on. It’s Hitler, or it’s the American Revolution, or . . . Fill in your heroic story of choice. Most people seem to care more about feeling like they know what’s going on than actually knowing what’s going on. Choose your myth, and then you don’t need to investigate further.
Plus, accepting one of the overlays will often strengthen your own political causes, and so naturally that overlay must be the right one. Supporters of Biden are eager to help educate me about Ukraine, but they mostly don’t even know where it is.
@bobby b
Much of the West is handicapped by incomplete, or biased, or just wrong information. We don’t even know what we don’t know.
But in a sense this is rational ignorance. Why should I spend massive amounts of time understanding this conflict (unless I do so for recreational purposes) since I have exactly zero influence on its outcome or its impact on my life? Better to expend my energy on things I can control. If I spend the time to watch the OP video and understand better the risks of nuclear war, can I do anything to prevent it? I mean I guess I could fill my basement with canned meats and bottled water, or move the rural Iowa. But probably not going to do that. So doing so offers me no payback for my efforts, short of, as I say, its recreational benefits. And for sure, there is a certain visceral pleasure in moral outrage, something that is ruined by nuanced analysis.
As to the other culprits: the news media has several disfunctions here. First they want to paint the current administration in as positive a light as possible since journalistic integrity is now as irrelevant as hot lead type, second they love conflict and emotionally affective pictures, third they are headline oriented so “good guys and bad guys” works far better in their expository methodology. And of course for individual journalists who head out to the field they get the greatest adventure of their lives, and a huge opportunity to advance their careers.
And of course, the government. They love war, small wars anyway. It gives them an excuse for things going bad, it lets them give massive amounts of tax payer money to their donors, it allows them to bury bad stories, it gives them the opportunity to preen and peacock with moral outrage, and usually they can find some way to pin it all on the other political party. If the moral calculus was even a little more nuanced than “Hitler verses the spunky, brave courageous and righteous little guy” then a lot of that would be very difficult to sell.
Yes, because for once, it is screamingly obvious.
Snorri Godhi, your comment makes no sense whatsoever.
Now explain why almost entirely Russian speaking Kharkiv didn’t throw flowers when the Russians crossed the border. The presence of actual Russian troop in Donetsk and Luhansk are why this astroturf rebellion was not crushed by Ukraine even before they pulled their finger out after & reorganised their previously ramshackle army over last 8 years. oh, and most of the Ukrainian nationalists I know are Russian speakers. It.is.not.a.fight.about.that.
It is actually very similar. This is an imperial war about Russia’s destiny to recreate the Русский мир: the ‘Russian World’… and killing anyone who objects.
Completely agree. For me, in mid-USA, with no connection to the regions involved outside, I could probably understand it all quite well if I was willing to do the work, but the work isn’t worth it to me or my daily life. I have other work that is important to me.
But, nature abhors thinking of yourself as ignorant, and so we borrow these overlays so that we can think we know the story, and our sources feed us simplistic romcoms because they know we hardly ever look behind them. Thus, “Hitler.” Everybody understands “Hitler!” Few get “oligarchs and thugs with competing needs and venalities.”