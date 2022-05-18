|



“Disrupting traditional standards of what grant making in philanthropy looks like”
I should never have tried to say the Daily Mail‘s headline detailing the founder of Black Lives Matter’s dodgy deals all in one go.
REVEALED: BLM founder Patrisse Cullors paid her baby father $970,000 for ‘creative services’, her brother $840,000 for security, a fellow director $2.1m and reimbursed the organization $73,000 for a charter flight
But not all the sums were so high:
She paid the foundation an additional $390 over her uses of the 6,500 square-foot Studio City property for two private events.
The chair of BLM’s board of Directors, Cicley Gay, had this to say:
‘We are decolonizing philanthropy,’ Gay said. ‘We, as a board, are charged with disrupting traditional standards of what grant making in philanthropy looks like. It means investing in black communities, trusting them with their dollars.’
I am sure BLM will have no trouble trusting black communities with the last few dollars left over once the organisation has taken its cut.

Last week I left a kayak paddle outside overnight, and someone decolonized it.
Truth in advertising: BLM = Buy Large Mansions
Even the big guy only takes 10%.
Pretty much just another fake charity, then!
Fools and their money are soon parted.
It makes the Clinton Foundation look good.
Taxpayers and their money are soon parted too I think.
Is anyone really surprised?