A visual illustration of how much money printing has been going on

As a supplement to Johnathan’s post. A couple of points:
- This is M2 which is cash and bank deposits. There are other measures like M3 and M4 which measure other forms of money. I would have preferred to have used M4 because – if I recall correctly – it is the broadest measure, but I couldn’t find a graph for that.
- The black line is money supply growth; the red line is inflation (CPI).
- The percentage increase in 2020 was greater than at any time since before the Second World War. Even in the middle of a world war there was less money printing.
Update 10/5/22. As Douglas2 points out this is a graph for the US. Ugh. Luckily TomJ has found a graph for the UK which looks like this:
This is very similar so long as you are aware that the blue line has been moved 18 months to the right. It also suggests that this bout of inflation is likely to be short-lived.
I had to click through to determine that this is data for the USA.
Most of the larger episodes of money printing were followed by inflation spikes. I’m guessing a macroecon major would understand this–I do sort of. But there is a glaring exception: the printing orgy in 2009-2011 (I guess they had to back off in 2010 to let the presses cool down?). No commensurate burst of inflation. Why?
Also, I don’t much trust government statistics, but can anyone tell me if inflation has been largely calculated (measured!) the same way throughout the period shown? We probably have a better answer to this in recent decades vs 80 yrs ago, but any insights would be appreciated.
Just eyeballing the graph, looks like inflation has averaged about 5% over the time shown.
Thatis about the same as Australia’s rate over the last 50 years.
For the UK, over a shorter period: https://twitter.com/julianHjessop/status/1522230953434832897