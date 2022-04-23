We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

St. George’s Day

· UK affairs · Ukraine

On this particular day, I will commemorate St. George with a picture I took in Kyiv a few years ago, the symbolism of which is even more apt.

April 23rd, 2022 |

3 comments to St. George’s Day

  • JuliaM
    April 23, 2022 at 10:49 am

    That’s a lovely bit of art. Hope it’s still there 😞

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    April 23, 2022 at 10:58 am

    As the dragon is the symbol of China, we should tear down this statue and replace it with one where the big red Dragon is eating Saint George! (Whilst standing on top of the world.) Don’t want to insult anyone, these days.
    Q. Why is it that we’ll always be able to make jokes about New Zealanders?
    A. They’ll never get the joke!

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    April 23, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Likewise Julia, I hope it is still there

