Samizdata quote of the day

· International affairs · Military affairs · Slogans & Quotations

Conflict with Russia seems suboptimal. But avoiding necessary conflicts is not avoiding but just delaying. Why would you do that? Putin’s miscalculation makes regime super fragile *for now*. Which means that’s the best time for escalation ever. Next time they’ll be more robust.

That’s important, because “deescalation” and defeating Putin are two different goals that require two different strategies. Deescalation means don’t threaten him in any way and give him as much as possible in a hope he won’t ask for more. Unfortunately that’s all wishful thinking

Kamil Galeev

March 13th, 2022 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Stephen William Houghton II
    March 14, 2022 at 12:37 am

    I say build him a golden bridge, let him retire with his ill gotten gains to live in the PRC or India or any where where he does not have his finger on the nuclear button.

  • Stephen William Houghton II
    March 14, 2022 at 12:50 am

    PS That was an excellent article.

