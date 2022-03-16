Or maybe not

The internet is awash with armchair generals (not that there’s anything wrong with being an armchair general – I am one myself) telling us that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not going according to plan. They point out that the frontlines have barely moved in the last week, that a lot of Russian vehicles have been knocked out or broken down, that the Russian air force seems to be absent and various other things (twenty-year old rations is one of my favourites.) Some are even suggesting that the Russians might get kicked out of Ukraine.
I, and I am sure most Samizdatistas, would dearly like this to be true. But the facts don’t care about our beliefs. The truth may be very different. So, if you are looking for an antedote to the narrative I would suggest checking out Task & Purpose’s YouTube on the subject. He points out that the Russians have had victories and that during the Iraq War there was a similar narrative about the allies being bogged down when they were nothing of the sort. The thing I really like about it is that he – that would be presenter Chris Cappy, an Iraq War veteran – admits that he doesn’t know what’s going on. And that’s kind of the point.
It’s always been pretty obvious to me that anyone proclaiming the Russians were failing because they didn’t conquer Ukraine in much less time than it took the US to conquer Iraq were either pushing ridiculous propaganda or else were totally convinced that the Russian military is vastly superior to the US military.
I think the key insight is that we know almost nothing. The news media is dishonest at the best of times, and war media is notoriously propaganda rather than fact. There have been numerous examples of things that were later demonstrated to be false. So a combination of a deeply dishonest media, the fog of war, and deliberate spin from both the intelligence services and the Ukrainians means that we know almost nothing.
Cell phone videos let us know that it is really terrible. But real tactical or strategic information? We know nothing. When you hear something about the war you should rather ask — why are they telling me this?
We hear the constant talking point about the dishonest Russian media, and the threat of jail time for dissenting journalists. But here in the US the media is just as dishonest, and we are hearing serious talk from serious high level politicians saying people who dissent from the party line are traitors, and even lawmakers calling on the Department of Justice to investigate such people.
Truth is the first casualty of war. And if the story you are hearing is the one you want to hear you should be especially skeptical.
On the point about the hysteria that is getting whipped up I confess I find it distasteful. If we were at war with Russia, I’d have no problem with it. But we are NOT at war with Russia. It should be possible to watch RT and all the other forms of Putinist propaganda. It’s part of being a free society.
My view is the United Kingdom has been in a state of de facto low level war with Russia for quite some time now, March 2018 to be precise, when they used a radiological weapon on UK soil.
But I agree that we should be able to see their propaganda unhindered. I also dislike people treating every expat Russian as being personally responsible for Putin’s vile behaviour. And Russians taking the enormous risk to criticise Putin from inside Russia are nothing less than heroic.
I do not know the military situation in the Ukraine.
Mark Steyn got so irritated by conflicting claims and counter claims that he went to see for himself. That is what a reporter does – and, as I have not done so, I can not comment on what the military situation is.
Perry is correct – for Mr Putin to murder people in Russia is bad, but not act of war against Britain. For him to order murders in Britain (which he has – repeatedly) is something else again.
It is often forgotten that it was not “just” the sinking of many American ships that led the House and Senate declaring war on Imperial Germany in 1917 – it was attacks ordered by Imperial Germany INSIDE the United States.
Sadly many of our libertarian and conservative brothers and sisters think they “know” about the First World War, and the American Civil War, and the Second World War and the Cold War – but what they “know” is nonsense pushed by the late Murray Rothbard (an excellent economist – but a systematically bad historian) and his followers.
If Rothbard was alive today he would, of course, be carrying water for Mr Putin – just as he carried water for so many other dictators.
The bizarre thing was that a lot of the fake “knowledge” that Rothbard pushed came from far left “historians” such a Gabriel Kolko and Harry Elmer Barnes.
When Jeremy Corbyn wrote an introduction for a new edition for the “classic” anti-Semitic work by Hobson (which, basically, argued that the British Empire was a Jewish Conspiracy) a lot of people were shocked – but I was not, after all Hobson himself was a leftist (very much a “New” Liberal).