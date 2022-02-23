We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.

– Richard Feynman

February 23rd, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Ellen
    February 23, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    Feynman was one of the most interesting physicists ever. Not only was he a safecracker, he played a mean frying pan. Among a myriad of things, including being a font of wise sayings.

